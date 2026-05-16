Be a Softie Launches Lifestyle Clothing Brand Built on Faith, Kindness, Purpose, and Community

Be a Softie

Be a Softie is a lifestyle clothing brand inspiring faith, kindness, humility, purpose, and stronger families and community.

Every person has the opportunity to lead by example through humility and kindness. We are called to reflect God’s love and serve as His ambassadors each day.” — Doug Mithun

BOCA RATON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Be a Softie, a lifestyle clothing brand founded by Doug Mithun and Marcia Mithun, is inspiring people to embrace a more thoughtful way of living through apparel centered on faith, kindness, humility, family, and purpose.Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Be a Softie combines uplifting lifestyle messaging with modern apparel designed to encourage positivity, encouragement, gratitude, and authentic connection. The brand reflects a simple but meaningful idea: leading with humility and living with kindness can shape stronger families, healthier relationships, and more connected communities.“We created Be a Softie to encourage people to live with purpose and treat others with compassion,” said Doug and Marcia Mithun. “The message is about kindness, encouragement, humility, faith, and becoming a positive influence in everyday life.”The company’s growing collections feature clean, modern designs paired with encouraging messages focused on purposeful living and emotional connection. The apparel is designed for people who want what they wear to reflect who they are and what they value.One of the brand’s featured collections, “Built Different,” expands on that mission through themes of faith, freedom, family, and purpose. The collection encourages people to live intentionally, lead by example, and stay grounded in the values that help build strong families and a strong community.“Built Different is about strength with humility,” the founders explained. “It’s about showing up for your family, encouraging others, working hard, living with gratitude, and carrying yourself with character and purpose.”In addition to apparel, Be a Softie continues to grow through inspirational social media campaigns and uplifting lifestyle content designed to encourage reflection, positivity, and meaningful daily living.The brand’s messaging focuses on themes such as encouragement, patience, gratitude, perseverance, emotional wellness, and purposeful leadership. Through short reflections, lifestyle imagery, and community-centered messaging, Be a Softie aims to create content that people can relate to and carry into everyday life.“We believe encouragement is powerful,” said the founders. “A kind word, a thoughtful gesture, or simply choosing patience and understanding can have a meaningful impact. That spirit is woven into everything we create.”As the brand continues to expand, Be a Softie plans to grow its collections, inspirational content, and community outreach while staying grounded in its core message of kindness, faith, humility, and purpose.“Our hope is to inspire people to slow down, appreciate what matters most, encourage others, and live with intention,” Doug and Marcia Mithun added. “Be a Softie is about wearing a message that reflects the kind of life people want to live.”Be a Softie apparel and inspirational content are available online at BeASoftie.com.About Be a SoftieBe a Softie is a lifestyle clothing brand based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded by Doug and Marcia Mithun. The company creates uplifting apparel inspired by faith, kindness, humility, family, and purposeful living, encouraging people to lead with humility and live with kindness.

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