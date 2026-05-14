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Camping Season Kicks Off May 14 with Exciting New Events

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2026

Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will be open to welcome visitors starting Thursday, May 14.

"We are always excited when camping season kicks off, and visitors begin to fill the parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "Our staff have worked hard to get everything ready, from campsites and trails to new special events, and we are excited to share what makes our parks so special."

Three people sit around a campfire pit in Danielson Provincial Park on a sunny day. There is a screened tent around a picnic table.

New and Returning Events

This year brings exciting new events including a new partnership with the Saskatchewan Country Music Association, bringing a country music series to provincial parks throughout July and August.

Familiar favourites will return for another amazing season including Back in the Boreal, Sask Summer Cinemas and Cannington Fair. Explore more events on the Event Calendar on SaskParks.com.

Discovery Packs are back with new themes for the 2026 season, including Cosmic Club, Junior Ecologist: Forest Exploration, Creatures of the Past, Butterflies and Blooms and Fungi Friends. These self-use activities let families and visitors of all ages explore and learn about our parks, conservation, wildlife and parklands.

Plan your trip at SaskParks.com.

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Camping Season Kicks Off May 14 with Exciting New Events

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