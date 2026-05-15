Government of Saskatchewan is Inviting Feedback on Proposed Amendments to The Adoption Act

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is seeking input on proposed amendments to The Adoption Act, 1998, and The Adoption Regulations, 2003, that will modernize adoption legislation to better reflect today's social, cultural and legal landscape.

"Adoption is an act of love and compassion that builds strong families and changes lives," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Our government is proposing legislative amendments to strengthen children's safety, identity and community connections, while better reflecting today's social, cultural and legal landscapes."

The proposed changes aim to reduce barriers to accessing information, create connection to culture and identity, and improve transparency. Indigenous identity, culture, language and community will be central to the revised legislation. The four areas of proposed change are:

Enhancing cultural continuity and community connections

Reducing barriers to family connections

Clarifying residency requirements

Strengthening safeguards for children in interprovincial and independent adoptions

The proposed legislative changes will strengthen the adoption process, ensure consistency and better support families and children. Anyone wishing to provide feedback on these proposed changes are invited to complete an online survey on saskatchewan.ca. The survey is open until June 2, 2026. Written submissions are also welcomed from anyone with experience or interest in adoption in Saskatchewan. Additional information is available on saskatchewan.ca.

Feedback from individuals and families who have experience with adoption along with service providers and Indigenous organizations is critical to ensuring amendments reflect lived experience and operational realities. Updates on the legislative process, including a summary of what we heard through the engagement process, will be shared on saskatchewan.ca.

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