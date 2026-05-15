Saskatchewan's Manufacturing Sales Top the Country

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2026

Province's manufacturing sales hit $2 billion in March 2026.

Figures released today by Statistics Canada show that the province's manufacturing sales rose by 20.6 per cent in March 2026 compared to February 2026 (seasonally adjusted). This places Saskatchewan first among the provinces for month-over-month growth in this category.

"Manufacturing plays a vital role in our province's economy," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "This sector's growth reflects the strength of our industries, spurred by our competitive business environment that is creating strong economic gains, attracting investment and building opportunities, all while protecting Saskatchewan people."

Manufacturing sales also saw a year-over-year increase of 18.3 per cent from March 2025 to March 2026 (seasonally adjusted), ranking third in terms of percentage change among the provinces.

Manufacturing sales, including shipments, inventories and orders, represent the dollar value of goods sold by manufacturers.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2025 real GDP reached an all-time high of $85.4 billion. This was an increase of 2.2 per cent, putting the province well above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces. Efforts behind the province's Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy is driving that momentum.

For more information visit InvestSK.ca.

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