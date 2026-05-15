Mayor Bowser Recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month, Highlights Free Events and Mental Health Resources for District Residents of All Ages

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) are recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month by spotlighting the importance of mental well-being, encouraging open conversations about mental illness, and raising awareness of resources available to support residents facing mental health challenges. The Bowser Administration is also encouraging residents to take part in free, citywide events promoting mental wellness throughout the month of May.

“Mental health is health,” said Barbara J. Bazron, Ph.D., DBH Director. “We are here to help you take active steps to nourish your own mental wellness, support the health of your families and loved ones, and provide treatment when needed.”

Mental health is essential to a person’s life in the same way as physical health, and anyone can experience mental health problems regardless of age, background, or circumstances. Throughout May, DBH is holding awareness activities in the community to normalize conversations about mental health, help people feel more informed to talk about mental health, and publicize available services.

Mental Health Awareness Month, first launched by Mental Health America in 1949 and celebrated every May, is a nationwide campaign uniting individuals, organizations, and communities in support of better mental health.

DBH invites the public to participate in the following activities to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month:

See the Person, Support the Journey – Your Voice Matters

Join us for an engaging conversation featuring individuals with lived experience as they share personal perspectives on mental health awareness and available supports.

When: Thursday, May 28 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street NW, 5th Floor

RSVP by email at [email protected]

Youth Mental Health First Aid Training

Join DBH for a training session and learn how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in children and adolescents ages 12–18.

Mental Health Awareness Walk & Resource Fair

At this lively community event, the DBH outreach team will be available to provide free mental health and self-care resources and to connect attendees with services and supports.

When: Friday, May 29 from 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: Shepherd Park, at the corner of MLK and Malcolm X Avenues SE in Congress Heights

No RSVP needed

Community Engagement Events

The DBH outreach team will be holding two free outreach events, offering information on mental health and self-care to the community. The DBH mobile van will also be onsite, with personnel available to provide direct mental health services for those in need.

Eckington When: Tuesday, May 19 from 4 pm to 5 pm Where: The Gale Eckington, 151 Q Street NE No RSVP needed

Minnesota Avenue

For more information about upcoming events, follow DBH on X.

DBH offers mental health services for adults, children, youth and their families, at home, in public schools, and in the community. More than 43,000 residents each year receive mental health treatment and support through the public behavioral health system, primarily supported by Medicaid, while other residents receive support through private providers.

DBH-certified behavioral health providers are located across DC, and DBH operates urgent care clinics for same-day service. For emergency support, residents can call or text the 24-hour 988 Lifeline to reach a trained crisis counselor. Most callers get the support they need in the moment. If more support is needed, an emergency mobile crisis team will go to the home or a community location. DBH also operates a 24-hour Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) that provides emergency psychiatric services for anyone experiencing a substance use crisis, as well as extended observation beds for individuals 18 years of age and older.

For locations and more information about behavioral health services, call 888-793-4357 or visit dbh.dc.gov.

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