James P. Cameron Announces Write-In Candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of California June 2, 2026 Primary Election

James. P. Cameron, "Write-in" Candidate for Lieutenant Governor of California J.P.C. - A Foundation to Go - a 5-Star Candidate

Cameron’s campaign slogan — ‘Conserve California’ — is a mission to course-correct state

This is a crucial time for sound leadership and raising the bar — across the four primary responsibilities of the California lieutenant governor.” — James. P. Cameron, "Write-in" Candidate for Calif. Lt. Gov.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James P. Cameron (J.P.C.) , a longtime advocate for fiscal responsibility and principled leadership, announced his certified “Write My Name In” candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of California.J.P.C. brings a unique perspective to understanding differing voter sentiments among his core audience, including baby boomers, Gen Xers, millennials, and GenZers.At a critical juncture for the Golden State, he is a strong proponent of aligning republicans, democrats, libertarians, and independents. With a quad-partisan statewide vision, J.P.C. aims to empower the electorate through unity, accountability, and expanded voter participation.“This is a crucial time for sound leadership and raising the bar — across the four primary responsibilities of the California lieutenant governor.”Cameron stressed the importance of Lieutenant Governor’s primary duties:1. Strict Senate Oversight2. Business Development and Commerce3. State Parks and Water4. Higher Education“Our State Capitol has been on a downward trajectory for decades and today we find ourselves at critical crossroads to implement swift, effective change,” said J.P.C. “Golden days lie ahead but the foundational bricks for success still need to be laid for course-correction. I am a multi-faceted generalist ready to help rebuild our state.”As Lieutenant Governor, Cameron brings decades of private-sector experience and a commitment to fiscal conservatism, economic growth, and responsible stewardship of California’s natural resources. The Lieutenant Governor serves as a key partner to the Governor, assuming full executive authority when the Governor is out of state, presiding over the State Senate and chairing the Commission for Economic Development.“I am laser-focused and committed to delivering quality over quantity as it relates to oversight of the California State Senate,” J.P.C. emphasized. He added: “I have a forte in high-level financial management and a well-proven instinct for economics.”“With unwavering dedication, I pledge to work closely with the State Treasurer, Controller, Director of Finance, and the Governor-elect in order to effectively drive smart economic oversight,” said Cameron.“Intrastate, California has the sixth largest oil reserve in the U.S.A. We need a turnkey solution to preserve our refineries with a mercantile reset approach. This will result in the proliferation of high paying jobs and unprecedented wealth creation for the state “Together, interstate exports could increase, benefiting taxpayers. “A farmer’s first initiative would be warranted to propel proliferation of produce,” added Cameron.Cameron also highlighted his commitment to California’s natural treasures. As a member of the State Lands Commission, he would help manage hundreds of thousands of acres of school trust lands, state parks, and public trust waters while serving on the Ocean Protection Council and related bodies.“Conservation of California’s natural landscape is a common spiritual purpose that all Californians share, which I have dubbed my grassroots campaign – ‘Conserve CA’,” he said.In higher education, Cameron would serve as a voting member on the UC Board of Regents, CSU Board of Trustees, and California Community Colleges Board of Governors. He aims to promote excellence and competence across the state’s entire system of higher education.Born in Astoria, Queens NYC to an Irish Catholic Father, James developed a penchant for working in news. A resident of California since 1979, J.P.C.’s first underage jobs were: Orange County Register, the Daily Pilot, and Pennysaver. James’ Catholic Mother was a legal immigrant from The Republic of Malta Island.James P. Cameron is an alumnus of Irvine-Calif. based University High School and San Diego State University (SDSU), where he attained a B.S. in finance and a Certificate in Financial Planning. At SDSU, he won Sigma Chi’s “Outstanding Senior Award for the entire Southern California province;” he is a life-loyal Sigma Chi. He was an eight-year member of The Pacific Club and is now an active member of Equinox. In his spare time, J.P.C. enjoys restoring vintage 760i BMWs.Holding his California insurance license, Mr. Cameron was recruited and trained by American Express Financial Advisors, while also earning his Series 7 license. J.P.C. later joined Newport Beach-based PaineWebber / UBS Wealth Management. His core clientele were Broadcom executives and engineers.He later co-captained an innovative civic start-up in 2009 serving all of California, YourCarOurDriver.com , where he still serves as SVP of business development. The firm’s primary investor acquired The Private Chauffeur, a strategic expansion plan via franchising opportunities.Previously, J.P.C. served as an executive for Ethika, Inc., a Southern California-based lifestyle apparel company, where he supported the company’s CEO and marketing initiatives for more than five years.Furthermore, J.P.C. launched iCAMJAM MUSIC independent publishing of #3ALBUMS: iCamJam.com “Twist Of Fate,” JamzTown.com “Underground Sound,” TwistOfLove.com “Rockumentary” – via global digital distributor Virgin Music Group.How to cast your vote for J.P.C. on June 2: under the list of Lieutenant Governor candidates, simply write-in “James P. Cameron,” under the last open line and fully shade the box.

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