Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles Valley College to Host 2026 LA Mayoral Candidate Forum
Forum to Feature Leading Candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles, Moderated by National Political Anchor Alex CohenVALLEY GLEN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY
Event Date: May 20, 2026
Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles Valley College to Host 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Forum
Forum to Feature Leading Candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles, Moderated by National Political Anchor Alex Cohen
WHAT:
The 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Forum is a substantive policy discussion with leading candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles. The forum, hosted by the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Los Angeles Valley College, will focus on issues most critical to the San Fernando Valley and the broader Los Angeles region, including housing and homelessness, public safety, affordability, government accountability, the 2028 Olympics, transportation, and more.
The forum will feature five leading candidates for Mayor in a one-on-one fireside chat moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Alex Cohen. Each conversation will be approximately 20 minutes in length.
WHO:
Hosts:
Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Los Angeles Valley College
Moderator:
Alex Cohen, Emmy award-winning journalist and National Political Anchor
Candidates:
Mayor Karen Bass — Confirmed
Reverend Rae Huang — Confirmed
Adam Miller — Confirmed
Spencer Pratt — Tentative
Councilmember Nithya Raman — Confirmed
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
WHERE:
Los Angeles Valley College
Monarch Hall
5800 Fulton Avenue, Valley Glen, CA 91401
WHY:
“As Los Angeles continues to navigate complex challenges, it is critical that Valley residents and businesses have a clear understanding of where candidates stand on the issues that impact economic growth, job creation, and the overall health of our region. This forum provides an opportunity to hear directly from those seeking to lead our city.” Said Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, President/CEO, Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce
REGISTRATION:
Advanced registration is required. Walk-ins will not be accommodated. https://bit.ly/2026lamayorforum
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jeremy Oberstein, 10th Street Strategies | (323) 632-2492 | jeremy@10thstcomms.com
Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, President/CEO, Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce | (818) 448-1766 | nancy@sanfernandovalleychamber.com
Nancy Hoffman Vanyek
The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce
+1 818-989-0300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.