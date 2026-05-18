Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles Valley College to Host 2026 LA Mayoral Candidate Forum

Forum to Feature Leading Candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles, Moderated by National Political Anchor Alex Cohen

VALLEY GLEN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ADVISORYEvent Date: May 20, 2026 Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles Valley College to Host 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Forum Forum to Feature Leading Candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles, Moderated by National Political Anchor Alex CohenWHAT:The 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Forum is a substantive policy discussion with leading candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles. The forum, hosted by the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Los Angeles Valley College, will focus on issues most critical to the San Fernando Valley and the broader Los Angeles region, including housing and homelessness, public safety, affordability, government accountability, the 2028 Olympics, transportation, and more.The forum will feature five leading candidates for Mayor in a one-on-one fireside chat moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Alex Cohen. Each conversation will be approximately 20 minutes in length.WHO:Hosts:Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Los Angeles Valley CollegeModerator:Alex Cohen, Emmy award-winning journalist and National Political AnchorCandidates:Mayor Karen Bass — ConfirmedReverend Rae Huang — ConfirmedAdam Miller — ConfirmedSpencer Pratt — TentativeCouncilmember Nithya Raman — ConfirmedWHEN:Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.WHERE:Los Angeles Valley CollegeMonarch Hall5800 Fulton Avenue, Valley Glen, CA 91401WHY:“As Los Angeles continues to navigate complex challenges, it is critical that Valley residents and businesses have a clear understanding of where candidates stand on the issues that impact economic growth, job creation, and the overall health of our region. This forum provides an opportunity to hear directly from those seeking to lead our city.” Said Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, President/CEO, Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of CommerceREGISTRATION:Advanced registration is required. Walk-ins will not be accommodated. https://bit.ly/2026lamayorforum MEDIA CONTACTS:Jeremy Oberstein, 10th Street Strategies | (323) 632-2492 | jeremy@10thstcomms.comNancy Hoffman Vanyek, President/CEO, Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce | (818) 448-1766 | nancy@sanfernandovalleychamber.com

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