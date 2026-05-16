PMR Road Show for Tier 1, 2 & Tier 2+ Community Behavioral Health Providers

Each year the Division of Behavioral Health reviews the expectations related to standards and KPIs for providers enrolled with DBHDD to provide Non-Intensive Outpatient Services, also known as the Core Benefit Package, for our target populations. Information shared will include: Overview of the Purpose of the Standards and Key Performance Indicators

Applicable changes to any of the Standards and Key Performance Indicators

Expectations related to compliance, reporting data and utilizing the Performance Management Report web-based portal

A review of data for previous reporting periods

Quality improvement opportunities

General Q&A June 8, 2026

9:00am - 3:00pm

Registration Deadline

June 5, 2026 at 5:00pm June 23, 2026

9:00am - 3:00pm

Registration Deadline

June 16, 2026 at 5:00pm

Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College

(Ballroom)

3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd

Cumming, GA 30041



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