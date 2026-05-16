PMR Road Show for Tier 1, 2 & Tier 2+ Community Behavioral Health Providers
Each year the Division of Behavioral Health reviews the expectations related to standards and KPIs for providers enrolled with DBHDD to provide Non-Intensive Outpatient Services, also known as the Core Benefit Package, for our target populations.
Information shared will include:
- Overview of the Purpose of the Standards and Key Performance Indicators
- Applicable changes to any of the Standards and Key Performance Indicators
- Expectations related to compliance, reporting data and utilizing the Performance Management Report web-based portal
- A review of data for previous reporting periods
- Quality improvement opportunities
- General Q&A
June 8, 2026
9:00am - 3:00pm
Registration Deadline
June 5, 2026 at 5:00pm
June 23, 2026
9:00am - 3:00pm
Registration Deadline
June 16, 2026 at 5:00pm
Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College
(Ballroom)
3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd
Cumming, GA 30041
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