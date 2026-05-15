FLORIDA DEMOCRATS RESPOND ARRESTS OF PROTESTORS IN THE STATE CAPITOL

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, Ron DeSantis had Capitol police forcibly remove peaceful protesters, including Rep. Angie Nixon, and members of the press from his office. The protestors gathered to have their voices heard in response to the recent passing of Florida Republicans illegal, hyperpartisan, gerrymandered maps. This is a chilling and clear violation of their First Amendment Rights.

In response to the arrests and removals Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“Arrests and intimidation from Governor DeSantis will not change the truth. The maps passed last week by Florida Republicans are illegal, discriminatory, and anti-democratic.”

“This special session was about forcing through maps designed to dilute the voting power of Black and brown Floridians, defy Florida’s Constitution, and rig elections for one party.”

“Floridians have the right to peacefully protest when their communities are under attack and elected officials have a responsibility to stand with them.”

“We’re deeply concerned by reports that journalists covering the protests were removed from the Capitol. Freedom of the press is a fundamental part of democracy and any threat or limitation to that freedom weakens our country, state, and communities. Only wannabe dictators arrest their political opponents in the shadows.”

“Florida Democrats will keep fighting to protect every voter’s voice.”

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