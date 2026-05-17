Jason in front of a luxury home

Jason Miller Retires from Tire Industry After 50-Year Career, Launching a Residential Real Estate Practice in Charlotte

MONROE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After five decades in the tire industry, Jason Miller has announced his retirement from the business and a transition into residential real estate in the Charlotte region.Miller began his career in suburban Chicago in 1976 and went on to hold leadership, sales, and business development roles across the country. Over the course of his career, he worked with national retailers, manufacturers, and Fortune 100 companies on large-scale programs and transactions. “The tire industry gave me opportunities I could never have imagined when I started out,” Miller said. “I’ve worked with great people, traveled extensively, and built relationships that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”Miller said his decision to leave the industry was a difficult one that came after reflecting on what he wanted the next chapter of his professional life to look like. After years of personally buying, selling, and investing in residential properties in several states, including California, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina, he decided to pursue real estate full time. “I realized that real estate had always been something I genuinely enjoyed,” Miller said. “Not only the properties themselves, but the process of helping people through major life transitions and new beginnings.”Miller has launched Jason C. Miller Residential Real Estate, focusing on luxury single-family homes in South Charlotte and Union County communities including Waxhaw, Weddington, Waverly, and Wesley Chapel. He said the Charlotte area’s continued growth, quality of life, and access to both mountains and coastline made it a natural place to build the next phase of his career. “Charlotte continues to attract new residents from across the country, and I understand why,” Miller said. “It offers a strong combination of community, lifestyle, and long-term housing value.” Miller said his approach to real estate will emphasize local knowledge, relationship-building, and helping clients better understand the communities they are considering.

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