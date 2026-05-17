Goat Funded Trader Celebrates Three Years of Empowering the Global Trading Community

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GFT Celebrates 3 Years Anniversary with 250k+ Traders worldwide and 20 Million in Payouts

Trade Like The GREATEST” — Zeeshan Sabqi

NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goat Funded Trader GFT ), a technology-first proprietary trading firm serving traders across more than 100 countries, today celebrates its third anniversary, a milestone that reflects not only its rapid growth, but its unwavering commitment to building the world's most trader-centric prop firm. Since its founding in May 2023, GFT has paid out over $20 million in rewards, funded more than 250,000 traders worldwide, and cultivated one of the largest and most active trading communities on the internet.Three years ago, GFT was built on a single conviction: that talented traders everywhere deserve access to institutional-grade capital, transparent rules, and the tools to succeed. Today, that vision has become a global reality.GFT's third anniversary represents a series of industry-defining accomplishments:$20 Million+ Paid Out: GFT has distributed over $20 million in rewards to traders across its global network, a consistent and transparent payout record underpinned by its $1000 Payout Promise guarantee and bi-weekly reward processing.250,000+ Funded Traders: From individual retail traders to seasoned professionals, GFT has now funded over a quarter of a million accounts spanning more than 100 countries worldwide.Ranked #1 on Prop Firm Match: GFT holds the top-ranked position on Prop Firm Match, one of the industry's leading platforms for evaluating and comparing proprietary trading firms, a reflection of the trust and confidence the trading community has placed in GFT.Traders Community: GFT operates one of the largest active trading communities on Discord, with over 110,000 members engaging daily, sharing strategies, performance insights, and real-time market discussions.Trusted Worldwide: GFT maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating from verified user reviews, a consistent reflection of its commitment to trader satisfaction, transparency, and responsive support.Building More Than a Firm - Building a Global Trading CommunityAt its core, GFT has always been more than a prop firm; it is a community. The firm's Discord server, with over 110,000 active members, stands as one of the largest trader communities in the world. Members benefit from daily market discussions, peer-to-peer mentorship, performance breakdowns, and direct access to GFT's support team, making it a thriving ecosystem for trading growth.GFT's community-first approach extends across all its platforms, from its Goat Points rewards system which gamifies trader milestones and achievements, to multi-channel support through Discord, live chat, and X (formerly Twitter). The firm treats its traders as long-term partners, not simply account holders.A Tech-First Firm Continuing to Raise the BarGFT's third year has been defined by bold technological progress. The firm recently launched its official mobile application, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, bringing real-time performance analytics, account milestone notifications, and full dashboard integration directly to traders' smartphones. The app supports multiple trading platforms including MT5, CTrader, MatchTrader, TradeLocker, and VolumetricaFX, with bank-grade encryption across all user data.This represents just one chapter in GFT's broader commitment to democratising institutional-grade trading infrastructure. The firm has several major projects actively in development, with new features and platform enhancements set to roll out in the months ahead. GFT remains relentlessly focused on continuous innovation, improving the trader experience at every touchpoint.Evaluation Programs Built Around Trader SuccessGFT offers a range of structured evaluation programs including 1-Step, 2-Step, and 3-Step Challenges as well as Instant account models, giving traders the flexibility to enter at the level that suits their experience and goals. Flexible trading rules, including news trading and weekend holding, ensure that traders are not constrained by rigid restrictions that misalign with real market conditions.GFT's Advanced Performance Dashboard eliminates the need for separate trading journals, providing comprehensive analytics so traders can make more informed decisions and track their progress with full transparency.Looking AheadAs GFT enters its fourth year, the firm remains committed to the same principles that defined its founding: transparency, technology, and trader empowerment. With new projects in the pipeline and a community continuing to grow, GFT is positioned to set new standards for what a prop trading firm can be.About Goat Funded TraderFounded in May 2023 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Goat Funded Trader is a professional proprietary trading firm providing structured evaluation programs and simulated capital to traders worldwide.

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