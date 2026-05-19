Rehab Essentials Announces Carnegie Mellon ETIM Partnership to Advance Learning Intelligence

Supporting graduate interns focused on Rehab Essentials’ real-time technology platform for academic visibility and scalable health professions education.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rehab Essentials today announced a partnership with Carnegie Mellon University’s Master of Science in Engineering & Technology Innovation Management (ETIM) program to support interns and graduate opportunities focused on advancing the company’s emerging learning intelligence platform for health sciences education. Through the 12-week initiative, two master’s-level graduate interns will join the company’s product team to help further develop the platform.The interns bring complementary Carnegie Mellon graduate-level backgrounds in AI Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Engineering & Technology Innovation Management, product strategy, and data analytics. Their experience spans AI-powered product development, automation systems, LLM-based diagnostic tools, user-centered product design, and large-scale engineering systems, including prior work at Apple on automation and retrieval-augmented generation workflows.“Universities are under increasing pressure to expand program capacity, improve learner outcomes, and operate with greater visibility,” said Joe Brence, CEO of Rehab Essentials. “These interns bring the cross-functional product, engineering, and AI perspective needed for this next stage of platform development. Their work will help us continue building the infrastructure to more deeply support programs across the health professions education landscape.”The interns will work with the Rehab Essentials product team to further build out its learning intelligence platform as they prepare the platform for launch and availability to university partners in Q4 2026. The platform is being developed to support interactive learning delivery, embedded assessments, AI-assisted workflows, learning signal capture, LMS-ready content, and program-level intelligence.The next phase of the platform will focus on turning learning activities into actionable insights, helping institutions better understand student mastery, confidence, engagement, and performance through role-specific views for students, faculty, and program leaders.During the 12-week internship, the interns will support product strategy, user experience, dashboard design, AI and data innovation, signal aggregation, xAPI telemetry, recommendation logic, and scalable data architecture.Together, they will help advance a working MVP that aggregates signals from Rehab Essentials content and university-owned learning experiences into a unified intelligence layer designed for future multi-program and multi-institution use.---About Rehab EssentialsRehab Essentials is a health sciences education technology company helping universities modernize, deliver, and continuously improve academic programs through strategic consulting, scalable learning systems, and intelligent platform solutions.Its solutions combine expert advisory services, modular learning infrastructure, embedded assessments, LMS-ready content, and real-time learning intelligence to help institutions improve learner outcomes, expand program capacity, and operate with greater visibility and confidence.---

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