Futuro Nativo Completes Two Indigenous-Led Projects Across Latin America for Cultural and Environmental Preservation

These stories remind us that protecting culture and protecting the environment are inseparable” — Philippa Attwood

SAN JOSE, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futuro Nativo announces the completion of two major indigenous-led infrastructure projects in Peru and Costa Rica, advancing the organisation’s mission to help redistribute wealth towards the protection of natural environments, ancestral cultures, and regenerative community development.

In the Peruvian Amazon, Futuro Nativo has completed a new water well at the Inin Rao Arts & Cultural Centre, a Shipibo-Konibo women-led initiative located in the native community of San Francisco near Pucallpa. The completion of the well follows the recent construction of the arts centre itself, alongside a five-hectare reforestation project surrounding the space. The newly installed water system now supports both the daily needs of the centre and the long-term care of the newly reforested land — creating vital infrastructure for cultural activities, medicinal plant cultivation, traditional arts production, and ecological regeneration within the community. Later this year, Futuro Nativo will release a documentary film following the story behind the creation of the project and the women who brought it to life. The film explores the deeper meaning behind Shipibo-Konibo art and how indigenous storytelling traditions carry ecological wisdom that speaks directly to the urgent need to protect the Earth’s remaining natural environments.

In Costa Rica, Futuro Nativo has also completed the Boruca Bridge Project in partnership with the women of the So Cagru Association within the Boruca Indigenous Territory. The bridge now provides safe year-round access to the community’s cacao plantation, strengthening local livelihoods and ensuring continued access to traditional cacao cultivation during the rainy season.

“Much of indigenous art is not simply decorative, it is a map of humanity’s relationship with nature,” said Philippa Attwood, founder of Futuro Nativo. “These stories remind us that protecting culture and protecting the environment are inseparable.”

Together, the projects reflect Futuro Nativo’s broader vision of supporting indigenous communities through initiatives that unite cultural preservation, ecological restoration, and sustainable economic opportunities rooted in ancestral knowledge and stewardship of the land.

For more information or to support the projects, please visit the Futuro Nativo website.

FUTURO NATIVO

Futuro Nativo is a creative platform and non-profit initiative that collaborates with indigenous communities across Latin America to preserve cultural traditions, protect biodiversity, and support regenerative futures. Using film, music and art as storytelling mediums for connection and awareness, Futuro Nativo creates pathways for global audiences to play a vital role in protecting the Earth’s forests, rivers, ecosystems, and natural balance.

THE ININ RAO CENTRE

The Inin Rao centre is a living cultural space dedicated to preserving Shipibo-Konibo weaving, embroidery, plant medicine knowledge, and ancestral storytelling traditions. The symbolic patterns and designs found within Shipibo art are deeply connected to nature, cosmology, rivers, plants, animals, and the origin stories of the Amazon; narratives that remind humanity of its relationship and responsibility towards the natural world.

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