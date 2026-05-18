UKBookPublishing.com Reaches 1,000-Book Milestone as Authors Reject Traditional Deals

Newcastle-based UK Book Publishing passes 1,000-book milestone after 14 years as British writers reject traditional deals that surrender rights and revenue

I had already published one volume of memoir in 2001 through a well-known publishing house, but my experience with them was that I lost control of the book I had originally written.” — Aline P'nina Tayar

NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One thousand books. Since 2012, UK Book Publishing has helped independent authors produce professionally published books (printed, bound, and distributed to the same standard as major publishing houses) while the authors keep 100 percent of their royalties and retain all rights to their work.The milestone reflects a broader shift in the publishing industry. More authors are choosing professional self-publishing over traditional deals that often require surrendering rights, accepting modest advances, and waiting years for publication. UK Book Publishing offers an alternative: a personal, tailored service where each project is handled individually rather than processed through automated online platforms."We've published memoirs, novels, children's books, academic texts, poetry collections - every one is different," said Dan Brady, founder of UK Book Publishing. "The one thing they all have in common is that the author owns everything. That's non-negotiable. Fourteen years ago, telling someone you'd self-published meant explaining yourself. Today, authors come to us because they know they can retain full control and move faster, but also work with a dedicated team of publishing experts.""I had already published one volume of memoir in 2001 through a well-known publishing house, but my experience with them was that I lost control of the book I had originally written. I chose UK Publishing on the recommendation of a friend who had published a memoir with them. I cannot praise UK Book Publishing highly enough," said Aline P'nina Tayar, author of My Family and "Them Languages", published with UK Book Publishing in July 2025.The company's output spans hardcover, softback, ebook, and audiobook formats, with distribution through Amazon, bookstores, and print-on-demand networks worldwide. Books are produced to what the company calls "bookshop quality": indistinguishable from titles produced by the largest publishing houses.UK Book Publishing is rated five stars on Google and Free Index, with client feedback consistently citing the personal, hands-on approach as a differentiator from larger self-publishing platforms that rely on automated processes and templated designs.The company reports that demand for audiobook production has grown significantly, reflecting the format's expansion across platforms including Audible, Apple Books, and Spotify. UK Book Publishing handles the entire audiobook process, from sourcing narrators through production and distribution to more than 40 marketplaces worldwide.Authors interested in publishing can visit ukbookpublishing.com or call 0191 743 4559 for a no-obligation conversation about their project.About UK Book PublishingUK Book Publishing is a professional self-publishing service based in Newcastle, United Kingdom. Since 2012, the company has helped more than 1,000 authors publish books across all formats (print, ebook, and audiobook), with authors retaining 100 percent of royalties and all rights. UK Book Publishing is a Consilience Media brand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.