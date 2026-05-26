Engineered Door Industries Inc. Proud Partner in Los Angeles Metro D Line Extension — Section 1

Detail of Night / Quartz, 2026: Installation view at Wilshire/La Cienega Station, LA Metro. (Courtesy of Metro Art/Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority)

Southern California's leading Division 8 door frame and hardware supplier delivers crucial openings for one of L.A.'s most historic infrastructure projects

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineered Door Industries Inc . (EDI), a Southern California-based Division 8 specialist with over 60 years of combined industry experience, proudly announces its role as the doors, frames, and hardware supplier for Metro’s D Line Subway Extension Section 1 project — a landmark public works achievement that opened to the public on May 8, 2026, connecting downtown Los Angeles to the Mid-Wilshire corridor and beyond.Metro’s D Line Subway Extension Section 1 project nearly a century in the making, features three new underground stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega, bringing rail transit to some of Los Angeles's most iconic and densely traveled neighborhoods, including the Miracle Mile, Hancock Park, and the Fairfax District. The opening comes ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, cementing the D Line's status as a transformative piece of regional infrastructure.EDI's Role: Securing Every Entry PointEDI was selected to supply all door, frame, and hardware systems for the project constructed by the Skanska Traylor Shea Joint Venture (STS) — the $2.4 billion design-build general contractor team comprised of Skanska, Traylor Brothers, Inc., and J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. STS was responsible for engineering and constructing the 3.9-mile twin-bore tunnels and all three underground stations, boring 80–110 feet below Wilshire Boulevard through some of the most challenging gassy, tar-impacted soils ever encountered in U.S. subway construction.Within this extraordinary project, EDI supplied all swinging doors, frames, and hardware systems — from high-traffic public entryways to secure operational and mechanical areas. All openings throughout the project were meticulously detailed to meet rigorous transit safety, durability, and accessibility standards. EDI delivered, supplying products from some of the most trusted names in the industry:• Dormakaba | BEST Access Systems | Precision Exit Devices — Industry-leading access control, locking hardware, and exit devices ensuring security and code compliance across all station access points.• Stiles Custom Metal, a brand of ASSA ABLOY — Precision-fabricated hollow metal doors and frames built to withstand the demands of a high-volume underground transit environment.• National Guard Products — Perimeter sealing and weatherstrip solutions critical for protecting station environments from noise, air infiltration, and the elements.• Hager Co.— Hinges meeting the highest transit-grade specifications.• Trimco Hardware, a brand of Allegion — High Performance Flush bolts, Coordinators, Floor Stops, Kick Plates and Dust Proof StrikesThis landmark transit corridor was installed by Los Angeles’ foremost installer, JLM Installations.A Historic Project for a Historic CitySection 1 the D Line Subway Extension project has been described by Metro Board Chair Fernando Dutra as "one of Metro's biggest accomplishments to date" — a vision that stretches back nearly 100 years to when Wilshire Boulevard was first identified as a premier transit corridor. EDI is honored to be woven into this legacy, contributing the functional infrastructure that tens of thousands of daily riders will rely upon for generations to come.For EDI, this project marks the culmination of six years of hard work, perseverance, and dedication. Construction on Section 1 was groundbreaking in every sense — navigating the unprecedented disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused significant supply chain delays and workforce challenges across the entire project.The project also presented a challenge few construction suppliers ever face: the tunneling crews of the Skanska Traylor Shea Joint Venture unearthed more than 500 fossils during excavation, including Ice Age remains discovered near the legendary La Brea Tar Pits. Through it all, EDI’s team remained committed to delivering on time and to spec, ensuring that every door, frame, and hardware component met the exacting demands of one of the nation's most complex transit builds. EDI is proud to have been a steadfast partner through every one of these extraordinary obstacles.President, Michael I. Haren, President of Engineered Door Industries has been thrilled throughout his decades-long career to work on important public sector projects, including military bases, VA hospitals and schools. As a person who grew up taking public transit, assisting the Los Angeles County Transit Authority with the expansion of its metro system has been a special honor. He is so pleased to see the latest expansion and looks forward to many more in the future.About Engineered Door Industries Inc.Founded with a singular focus on Division 8 products, Engineered Door Industries Inc. (EDI) is a trusted doors, frames, and hardware supplier serving the Military, Public Works, and Commercial markets across Southern California and beyond. With over 60 years of combined industry experience, EDI brings deep expertise, competitive pricing, and a client-centric approach to every project — from VA medical centers and military installations to transit hubs and school campuses.EDI is a proud distributor of leading industry brands and specializes in design-build construction, value engineering, and staying at the forefront of security technology.

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