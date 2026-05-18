Comm-ext Launches Communications Toolkit to Help Leaders Navigate Layoffs Without Damaging Trust, Culture or Performance
First in the “Moments That Matter™” series designed for mid-market and growth-stage organizations navigating high-stakes change
To address this gap, communications, change management, and culture advisor Linda Kay Carlisle, founder of Comm-ext LLC, today announced the launch of the Layoff Communications Toolkit, a practical, human-centered solution designed to help leaders plan, communicate, and manage layoffs with clarity, compassion, and confidence.
The toolkit is the first offering in Carlisle’s new “Moments That Matter™: Communications Toolkits for High-Stakes Change” series, designed for mid-market and growth-stage organizations navigating high-stakes organizational change.
“Layoffs are one of the most defining moments in the life of an organization,” said Carlisle. “Handled poorly, they can erode trust, disengage employees, and create lasting reputational damage. But with the right structure and guidance, leaders can navigate these moments with clarity and humanity -- protecting both their people and their business.”
An Applied System for Managing the Human Side of Change
Unlike traditional training programs or theoretical guidance, the Layoff Communications Toolkit is designed as an applied system that combines expert-led video guidance with a structured workbook to support both communication planning and change management execution.
To help non-communications professionals navigate this difficult moment without adverse reactions from various stakeholders, the kit includes step-by-step instructions for crafting messaging to multiple sets of stakeholders, timeline templates to ensure precise message alignment and delivery, a sample NDA agreement, an approach for handling social media, guidelines for training managers to handle bad news, a sample set of questions for pulse surveys, and much more.
Built for organizations that may not have a dedicated internal communications function -- but face real business risk -- the toolkit provides step-by-step support for:
-- Planning and sequencing change communications
-- Aligning leadership messaging and change strategy
-- Equipping managers to lead through the human impact of change
-- Managing employee reactions and supporting transition and adoption
-- Protecting culture and engagement during and after organizational change
Accessible Options for Organizations of Different Sizes
Recognizing that many growing companies lack the resources for full-scale communications and change support, Carlisle designed the offering with flexible entry points:
-- DIY Toolkit (starting at $500): Comprehensive self-guided videos and workbook package
-- DIY+ Guided Support: Includes DIY Toolkit plus targeted advisory support
-- Turnkey Solution: Full-service communications, change management planning, and execution for high-stakes organizational changes where company culture is key and getting it right is mission-critical.
This tiered approach allows organizations to access expert guidance at a level that matches their needs, resources, and risk profile.
Part of a Broader Series Addressing High-Stakes Organizational Change
The Layoff Communications Toolkit is the first in a planned series of resources addressing other critical business moments, including mergers and acquisitions, leadership transitions, organizational restructuring, and major technology rollouts.
Each toolkit is designed to provide leaders with practical, human-centered guidance during moments that can shape their organization’s future -- for better or worse.
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About Linda Carlisle and Comm-ext, LLC
Linda Kay Carlisle is a communications, change management, and culture advisor with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations navigate complex business challenges, including mergers and acquisitions, layoffs, organizational transformation, and crisis situations.
Through Comm-ext LLC, she works with mid-market and growth-stage organizations to align strategy, communication, change execution, and culture during critical moments that define performance, engagement, and long-term success.
Availability
The Layoff Communications Toolkit is now available.
For more information, visit www.comm-ext.com/store or info@comm-ext.com.
Linda Carlisle
Comm-ext, LLC
+1 630-886-3629
lindacarlisle@comm-ext.com
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