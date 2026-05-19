Country music artist Gary Ty England enters the U.S. Senate race with a blunt promise of never becoming a politician.

Gary Ty England For US Senate 2026 Oklahoma First, Oklahoma Always! Gary Ty England For US Senate

Gary TY England: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma. Country music artist (w/Garth Brooks). Reagan conservative, dad/grandpa & lifelong Oklahoman.

If your frustrated by the dysfunction in D.C., then vote for me. Let's renew our nations greatness with common sense conservatism and shine the light of truth on the darkness in our nations capital.” — Gary Ty England

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Ty England has already walked away from one kind of spotlight. He's not chasing another. England a country music artist, Reagan conservative, business owner, family man and veteran of the road alongside Garth Brooks, announced his Republican candidacy for U.S. Senate with the kind of straight talk Washington forgot how to speak. "I'm not a politician. I've never been a politician. And I won't be a politician when I'm done with this. Whether I win or lose. If what we've been sending to Washington are politicians, then I am an anti-politician." That's not a talking point. It's a track record.Years into a legitimate music career, record deals with RCA and Capitol, stages shared with one of the biggest names in country music, England chose his family over the road. No more missed birthdays. No more holidays on a tour bus. He came home to Oklahoma , and he stayed. Now he's running for Senate for the same reason he came home: because what matters most deserves someone fighting for it.England's platform is built on key pillars - Oklahoma jobs, , election integrity , border security, fiscal responsibility, and honest communication with the people who sent him there. In the voting booth and on the border, he isn't satisfied with executive orders that can be reversed the moment the White House changes hands. "We need to codify our election and immigration laws. We need to make it so that they don't just come undone with the next president."On spending, he's bringing a kitchen-table standard to federal budgeting. "I'm going to look at the budget like I look at my budget here at home. Economics is economics whether you're talking about bananas or dollars. The more there are in the market, the less value it has." And on accountability, the thing Oklahoma voters have been burned by the most, England made a direct pledge: "I want to report back to Oklahomans. I want them to know what I see on the ground in Washington."England frames the Senate seat not as a power position, but as a post of service. His job, if elected, is to carry Oklahoma's voice to Washington not to disappear into it. "Oklahomans sometimes get overlooked. My role is to put Oklahoma first, hear the voice of Oklahoma, and take that voice to Washington, D.C."He's already thinking about the generation that comes after him, the grandchildren he wants to see build their lives, careers, and families right here in Oklahoma. "My prayer is they get married, have a family, buy a home, have a career — and that they can do it all right here in the state of Oklahoma."England is asking Oklahomans who believe in his platform to donate, share, and show up for the primary on June 16th. Every dollar and every vote matters in a crowded Republican primary. "Oklahoma, I'm a native son. I'm your Oklahoma boy and I'm proud of that."Learn more, donate, and get involved at www.garytyenglandforsenate.com

Gary Ty England Campaign Announcement

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