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Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by the Stephen M. Calk 2025 Trust

May 15, 2026

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by the Stephen M. Calk 2025 Trust

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by the Stephen M. Calk 2025 Trust, of Houston, Texas, to become a savings and loan holding company by acquiring National Bancorp Holdings, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquiring The Federal Savings Bank, both of Chicago, Illinois, as required by law.

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Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by the Stephen M. Calk 2025 Trust

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


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