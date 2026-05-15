Federal Reserve Board names Jerome H. Powell as chair pro tempore; Powell will serve as chair pro tempore until Kevin M. Warsh is sworn in as the new chair
May 15, 2026
Federal Reserve Board names Jerome H. Powell as chair pro tempore; Powell will serve as chair pro tempore until Kevin M. Warsh is sworn in as the new chair
For release at 5:00 p.m. EDT
As Chair Jerome H. Powell's term as chair concludes, and with the swearing in of Kevin M. Warsh as his successor pending, the Federal Reserve Board on Friday named Powell as chair pro tempore. This temporary action to name the incumbent as chair pro tempore is consistent with past practice during similar transitions between chairs. Powell will serve as chair pro tempore until Warsh is sworn in as the new chair.
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