Devon Julian Celebrates Following SBA Honors, White House Visit, and Recognition from Santee City Council

Devon Julian in Washington D.C. receiving SBA Small Business Person of the Year award Devon Julian in East Room of White House Press Conference Devon Julian in Washing DC with award

Devon Julian celebrates recognition by small business administration, San Diego SBDC, and City of Santee

SANTEE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and business executive Devon Julian is reflecting on a milestone week of national and local recognition following his participation in the National Small Business Week 2026 celebration in Washington, D.C., where he was honored as California’s Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The multi-day event brought together leading entrepreneurs, policymakers, and business advocates from across the country to celebrate the impact of small businesses on local communities and the national economy. As part of the experience, Julian participated in official SBA programming, networking events with national business leaders, and a visit to the White House, where he was honored to watch SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler and the President of the United States speak about the importance of entrepreneurship and small business in America.

“Visiting the White House during National Small Business Week was an experience I will never forget,” said Devon Julian. “Hearing national leaders speak about entrepreneurship was a reminder that this country was built by small businesses, family businesses, innovators, and hardworking people willing to take risks and create opportunities. Small business is one of the driving forces behind the American economy and the foundation of communities across the country.”

Back home in East County San Diego, Julian was also formally recognized by the Santee City Council for his contributions to entrepreneurship, economic development, and small business leadership.

“It was incredibly humbling to represent California and my hometown of Santee on a national stage,” Julian added. “After years of building businesses, overcoming challenges, and learning through experience, this recognition is really a celebration of the people, mentors, employees, partners, and communities that supported me along the way.”

Julian has spent his career launching, operating, and scaling businesses across multiple industries including retail, hospitality, operations management, regulated commerce, and consumer services. Throughout his professional career, he has helped oversee business expansion projects, licensing efforts, operational growth strategies, and multi-state business operations.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Julian’s background includes executive leadership, strategic development, regulatory operations, organizational restructuring, and growth-focused consulting for emerging and established businesses alike.

In addition to recognition from the SBA and Santee City Council, Julian has worked closely with the San Diego & Imperial Small Business Development Center and other business development organizations to advocate for entrepreneurship, mentorship, and economic opportunity for small business owners.

The recent recognition has also opened the door for Devon Julian assisting other businesses in:

Small business growth strategy

Multi-location operations

Retail and hospitality development

Organizational leadership

Regulatory and operational consulting

Business expansion and restructuring

Entrepreneurship mentorship and advocacy

Julian says the experience reinforced the importance of supporting small businesses and investing in local communities.

“Small businesses create jobs, build relationships, and shape the identity of our communities,” Julian said. “Being recognized at both the national and local level has motivated me even more to continue helping businesses grow and supporting other entrepreneurs however I can.”

For consulting opportunities, speaking engagements, executive advisory work, or professional inquiries, connect with Devon Julian on LinkedIn.

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