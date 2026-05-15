Dabelić transfers directorship of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune to Stewart

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) hosted a Change of Command and Directorship ceremony on May 15, 2026, at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune when U.S. Navy Captain Anja Dabelić transferred command authority to Captain Kathryn Stewart. Rear Admiral Robert Hawkins, director of Defense Health Network Atlantic and commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, served as the presiding officer. The Change of Command ceremony is a formal tradition symbolizing the transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one officer to another.

During her tour as Commander and Director, Dabelić led the command in ensuring the health of more than 153,000 beneficiaries including medical care of warfighters supporting the readiness of II Marine Expeditionary Force. Dabelić oversaw the successful completion of the Marine Center Medical Home project, bringing about necessary upgrades to medical and dental spaces with direct care to Marines and Sailors. Dabelić promoted modernization advancements including the rolling out of ambient listening technology for appointments across outpatient clinics.

The ceremony also served as the formal retirement for Dabelić who served more than 24 years in the Navy.

“Every decision I made came from a deep commitment to the mission, to Navy Medicine, and to the Sailors, Marines, civilians and families we serve,” said Dabelić. “I will remember the hallway conversations, the shared laughter on the hard days, the small wins, and how we rallied for each other. Duty stations matter. Billets matter. But people matter most. People remember how you treated them, how you showed up, and how you led with integrity when things got hard.”

Capt. Stewart is the first Navy Nurse Corps Officer to take the helm at NMCCL and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune. Stewart most recently served as the Executive Officer of the USNS COMFORT hospital ship where she successfully executed military treatment facility operations in support of the 2025 Continuing Promise humanitarian mission to Central and South America. This is not Stewart’s first tenure at NMCCL; she served as the Director for Healthcare Business from 2018-2021.

Upon assuming command, Stewart spoke on the essential role that both NMCCL and NMRTCL Camp Lejeune play in operational support.

“The reality of these current global events demands that we are not just a hospital, but a critical readiness engine,” said Stewart. “The medical assets we generate here, the life-saving skills we hone, and the exceptional care we provide for families holding down the home front directly impact the lethality and resilience of those forces forward-deployed.”

Stewart will carry forth continued construction on the NMCCL operating rooms (ORs), including repairs to HVAC systems that led to the temporary closures of the ORs last fall. The ORs are anticipated to reopen in June following necessary upgrades to infrastructure.

“We are extremely grateful for the understanding that safety is priority and repairs to our operating rooms are essential to that safety,” said Stewart. “We are grateful to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point letting us utilize their operating rooms for procedures for our military, and we are grateful to area medical facilities for caring for TRICARE patients while our ORs are offline.”

NMCCL celebrates more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Attached to the medical center is NMRTC Camp Lejeune, the readiness platform for active-duty Navy Medicine personnel.