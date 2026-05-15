Moody honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Airmen assigned to the 23d Security Forces Squadron, 820th Base Defense Group and local law enforcement agencies gathered to commemorate National Police Week 2026 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 11-15, 2026, honoring fallen defenders and recognizing the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel.

Throughout the week, defenders participated in events including an opening ceremony, sports tournaments, a K-9 competition, a pistol excellence-in-competition event and a five-mile memorial ruck march, all designed to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“National Police Week is a time where we not only get to honor our fallen defenders, but also our local law enforcement,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Dawson, 23d Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader. “We get to celebrate their lives and recognize their dedication to protecting communities and military installations.”

The week’s events gave participants the opportunity to recognize both the service and lasting sacrifices of Security Forces personnel. During the memorial ruck, participants passed displays honoring fallen defenders, serving as a visible reminder of the sacrifices made by Security Forces members throughout the Air Force.

“Along the route, we had all our fallen defenders recognized to let them know they’re gone, but not forgotten,” Dawson said. “It also reminds the family members that they’re still part of our family as well.”

For Dawson, Police Week carries a deeply personal meaning shaped by nearly 24 years of service. During her first deployment to Camp Bucca, Iraq, she served alongside Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, the first security forces Airman to lose their life in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“That was the first fallen defender who I worked with,” Dawson said. “Since then, National Police Week has always meant a lot to me because it’s about celebrating the lives of our defenders and ensuring their sacrifices are remembered.”

Maj. Christopher Mansfield, 23d Security Forces Squadron commander, emphasized that National Police Week also highlights the responsibility defenders carry every day.

“For Air Force installations, we have a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of everyone on the installation,” Mansfield said. “We provide a safe environment for those who support the mission here at Moody.”

Mansfield added that events like police week help strengthen understanding between defenders and the communities.

“Sometimes you get caught up in the day-to-day and forget the purpose behind what we do,” Mansfield said. “This gives us an opportunity to put a spotlight on officers and law enforcement officials serving the community every single day.”

The observance at Moody reflects a tradition that connects Airmen and law enforcement professionals nationwide through a shared commitment to service and sacrifice.

National Police Week traces its origins to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. Today, military installations and law enforcement agencies across the nation continue the tradition by honoring those who serve and remembering those who gave their lives in the line of duty.