Triple Check Electric Partners with The Marketing Clerics to Elevate Premium Electrical Services in Omaha

Triple Check Electric partners with The Marketing Clerics to bring premium, expert electrical solutions and true peace of mind to homeowners across Omaha.

Our mission has always been to show up with care, work with pride, and be the kind of professionals homeowners actually feel good about inviting into their homes,” — Owner, Mike Zagozda

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triple Check Electric, Omaha’s trusted premium electrician, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the digital marketing agency The Marketing Clerics. This collaboration is designed to boost Triple Check Electric’s online influence, ensuring that more homeowners in Omaha and the surrounding communities have access to uncompromising, expert electrical solutions.Founded by Owner and Operator Mike Zagozda to combat poor service standards, Triple Check Electric has built a powerful reputation based on customer respect, honest communication, and superior craftsmanship. By joining forces with The Marketing Clerics, the company intends to expand its digital footprint to better serve quality-first homeowners who value true peace of mind over the lowest price.“Our mission has always been to show up with care, work with pride, and be the kind of professionals homeowners actually feel good about inviting into their homes,” says Zagozda. “Partnering with The Marketing Clerics allows us to amplify that message and reach more people who are looking for clear, precise, and highly professional service.”As modern home power demands evolve, Triple Check Electric continues to offer a suite of specialized, high-end services. Whether customers are looking to modernize their home's infrastructure with an electrical panel upgrade, seeking a dedicated EV charger installation for their new vehicle, or securing their property's electronics with whole home surge protection , the team delivers precision and safety. The company also handles detailed aesthetic and functional upgrades, including seamless ceiling fan & lighting fixture installation and smart home security camera setups.Triple Check Electric remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and doing things the right way the first time. Customers benefit from a straightforward $79 diagnostic fee, removing the guesswork and anxiety from home electrical repairs. To further underscore their confidence in their expert team, Triple Check Electric provides a lifetime craftsmanship guarantee on all installs, alongside an exclusive 5-year parts and labor warranty on panel upgrades.For more information about Triple Check Electric and to explore their premium services, please visit https://calltriplecheck.com/ About Triple Check Electric Located in Omaha, Nebraska, Triple Check Electric is a premium residential electrical service provider serving Omaha, Papillion, Bennington, Elkhorn, Bellevue, and the surrounding areas. Driven by a core belief in accountability and craftsmanship, the company delivers expert diagnostics, wiring, panel upgrades, and lighting installations . Because when it comes to the safety and functionality of your home, You Deserve More Than a Double Check™.Media Contact: Jhon, Customer Service Representative Triple Check Electric 11909 Arbor St. Suite H Omaha, Nebraska, 68144 Website: https://calltriplecheck.com/

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