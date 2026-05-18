Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers is Welcomed as a Sponsor of Harford Community College Athletics

Founder and President Adam Smallow announcing the sponsorship, featured in a Fighting Owls baseball jersey

This sponsorship reflects a shared vision of supporting individuals at pivotal moments in their lives. Whether in the classroom, on the field or beyond, we are here to help students move forward.” — Adam Smallow | Founder and President

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers proudly announces its official sponsorship of Harford Community College Athletics.

Harford Community College is known for its strong academic foundation and competitive athletic programs. This sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to excellence—both on the field and beyond.

Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers banners can be seen throughout campus athletic facilities, including the baseball, softball, and lacrosse fields. This showcases Adam Smallow’s belief in supporting a dynamic class of scholar-athletes who are developing into the next generation of leaders.

“At Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers, we believe in showing up for students when it matters most,” said Adam Smallow, Founder and President. “This sponsorship is about more than presence—it’s about purpose. These student-athletes represent discipline, resilience, and leadership, and we’re proud to support them as they grow into impactful members of our community."

The Fighting Owls athletic programs continue to serve as a cornerstone of Harford County, Maryland, bringing together students, families, and community fans while cultivating a culture of achievement and integrity.

“This sponsorship reflects a shared vision of supporting individuals at pivotal moments in their lives,” Smallow added. “Whether in the classroom, on the field or beyond, we are here to help students move forward.”

Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals recover physically, emotionally and financially after a car accident. Built on its promise "From Hurt to Help", the firm combines compassionate advocacy, modern technology, and a client-first philosophy to deliver an exceptional experience at every stage of the legal journey.

Harford Community College Athletics, home of the Fighting Owls, offers competitive and well-respected athletic programs that emphasize academic achievement, athletic excellence, and leadership development. As the most prominent educational institution in Harford County, the college plays a vital role in shaping the region’s future leaders both on and off the field.

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