Confidia Health Institute Expands Integrated Approach to Preventive and Wellness Care

Dr. Kevin Greene speaks with a community member during a local wellness and fitness event. A MetaLab team member assists a patient during a wellness evaluation. A patient completes a cognitive and wellness-focused assessment at Confidia Health Institute. Confidia Health Institute's Plantsville office. Confidia Health Institute's wellness environment supports a comfortable patient experience.

Confidia combines advanced diagnostics, wellness support, and physician-guided care within a broader preventive health model

You leave feeling informed, confident, and genuinely supported throughout your healthcare journey.” — Confidia patient

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confidia Health Institute continues to expand its patient-centered approach to healthcare by bringing together advanced diagnostics, wellness services, and physician-guided care within a broader preventive care framework.With offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut, Confidia Health Institute helps patients better understand their well-being through services that extend beyond traditional office visits. The organization's approach focuses on education, prevention, wellness, and individualized care planning."Our philosophy has always been centered around treating the patient as a whole," said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute. "Many aspects of health are interconnected, and we believe patient care should reflect that."One patient recently described the experience by saying, "You leave feeling informed, confident, and genuinely supported." That sentiment reflects a recurring theme in patient feedback and the organization's emphasis on thoughtful guidance and meaningful healthcare conversations.Confidia's programs include MetaLab , an advanced metabolic testing and longevity-focused lab designed to provide deeper insight into body composition, metabolism, cardiovascular health, and recovery-related metrics. Patients may also access physician-guided wellness services, including EBOO therapy and IV therapy, as part of broader wellness and recovery plans tailored to individual needs.Rather than approaching testing, wellness services, and physician evaluations as separate experiences, Confidia focuses on helping patients understand how different aspects of health fit together. The goal is to provide a clearer picture of overall wellness and create practical strategies based on each person's needs and goals."Patients today often want a more connected healthcare experience," Dr. Greene explained. "They're looking for thoughtful guidance, meaningful conversations, and a better understanding of how different aspects of their well-being fit together."Recent patient feedback has highlighted the value of feeling heard, supported, and actively involved in healthcare decisions. Many patients also point to the educational nature of their experience and the opportunity to gain deeper insight into their health."We believe healthcare works best when patients feel supported, informed, and engaged in their own well-being," Dr. Greene added. "Our goal is to create a healthcare experience that brings multiple aspects of care together in a way that feels clear, supportive, and meaningful for each patient."Patient AccessTo learn more about MetaLab, EBOO therapy, or other services offered by Confidia Health Institute, call (860) 378-2891 or visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com. About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines modern medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and ethical healthcare practices. Its programs include MetaLab, a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab, and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

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