Gumlet Cuts Video Hosting Prices by Up to 70% as Vimeo Restructures Under Bending Spoons

Gumlet's new pricing, effective May 2026: Creator at $6/month (down 60%), Growth at $19/month (down 70%), Business at $99/month (down from $199/month), and DRM available as a standalone $99/month add-on.

The largest pricing cut in Gumlet's history, effective May 2026, as Bending Spoons restructures Vimeo. New plans from $6/month with DRM decoupled.

We built Gumlet because we believe video should be priced like a utility: predictable, fair, reliable, and without any unpleasant surprises. Today, we are removing the final barrier: the cost.” — Divyesh Patel, Co-Founder and CMO, Gumlet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gumlet has said publicly, since the company launched, that it hates predatory pricing. That position was not written in response to a competitor's move. It is the reason Gumlet was built. When Vimeo's new owner, Bending Spoons, restructured Vimeo's pricing plans following its $1.38 billion acquisition, Gumlet's response required no internal debate. Effective May 2026, Gumlet is reducing prices across all plans by up to 70%, the largest pricing reduction in the company's history.The numbers speak for themselves. Since Vimeo's acquisition closed in November 2025, Gumlet has seen a 200% increase in inbound migration requests from teams switching away from Vimeo. Balance TV reduced streaming costs by 43% after migrating to Gumlet. Ethos moved more than 5,000 videos in under three hours with zero downtime. GrowthSchool increased video engagement by 52% after switching. These outcomes come from a platform that owns its own GPU-based transcoding infrastructure, has never been acquired, and does not answer to a firm whose portfolio strategy depends on post-acquisition cost recovery.Bending Spoons is not a video company. It is a capital allocator with a documented pattern across every platform it has acquired: it acquired Evernote and laid off nearly all of its US staff, relocating operations to Europe. It acquired WeTransfer and laid off 75% of its workforce within two months of closing the deal. It acquired Vimeo, reduced the workforce by 10%, and restructured its plans. Every infrastructure decision Vimeo makes from this point forward will be filtered through that mandate. Gumlet's infrastructure decisions are made by engineers optimizing for performance, not margins. For any SaaS team, course creator, or OTT platform that has wired video into its product, that is the difference that matters.New Gumlet pricing, effective May 2026:- Creator plan: $6/month (down 60%) — for creators and small businesses; removes Gumlet branding, secure video access with referrer and domain restrictions, and lead generation tools including CTAs and pixel tracking- Growth plan: $19/month (down 70%) — for e-commerce and startups; adds custom domain for channels, member-only access, role-based access control, AI-generated chapters, subtitle translation, and marketing CRM integration- Business plan: $99/month (down 50% from $199/month) — for apps and brands; includes VAST tag support for in-stream ad monetization, live chat, 10 team seats, expanded collections and channels, 15,000 storage minutes, custom viewer analytics, H.265 codec support, and technical integration support- DRM add-on: $99/month — enterprise-grade content protection for course creators and OTT platforms that need it, available as a standalone add-on at a fraction of the industry average of $500/month, with no setup feesGumlet has decoupled DRM from its Business plan entirely — a move with no parallel in the video hosting market. Previously bundled into a single tier, Widevine and FairPlay protection is now available as a standalone add-on, meaning teams that simply want to stream video at scale are no longer paying for piracy protection they do not need. Teams that do need DRM such as course creators and OTT platforms protecting premium content, pay $99/month instead of the industry average of $500/month, with zero setup complexity because Gumlet has done the product engineering to make implementation genuinely simple.What does not change across any plan: advanced analytics, workspaces, and 24/7 human support. Vimeo restricts 24/7 support, advanced analytics, and workspaces to enterprise-only tiers. Gumlet includes all these on every plan, at every price point."Our mission is simple: become video infrastructure for the internet. We want every business to be able to stream videos like YouTube or Netflix without ever worrying about anything. Over the years we have removed all the technical barriers to stream smooth, ad-free, secure videos to millions of viewers in minutes. Today we are removing the final barrier: the cost. We built Gumlet because we believe video should be priced like a utility: predictable, fair, reliable, and without any unpleasant surprises." — Divyesh Patel, Co-Founder and CMO, GumletGumlet's technical architecture is built entirely in-house. Its context-aware AI transcoding engine, powered by proprietary GPUs, reduces video file sizes and cloud costs by at least 40% compared to standard encoding pipelines. In simple terms, customers who switch from Vimeo to Gumlet reduce their streaming costs at the infrastructure level before the new pricing even takes effect. The platform holds SOC2, ISO 27001, and AICPA certifications, meeting the security and compliance requirements of enterprise buyers without the enterprise price tag.Gumlet currently powers more than 12,000 websites and apps, has transcoded more than 14 million minutes of video, and delivers over 3.5 billion media files daily to more than 100 million end users. On G2, Gumlet holds a 4.7 rating across 350+ reviews (compared to Vimeo's 4.3 across 700 reviews) rated higher across value for money, ease of setup, quality of support, and product direction.Teams evaluating a Vimeo alternative for video hosting can review a detailed Gumlet vs. Vimeo feature and pricing comparison and get started on Gumlet's free plan immediately, with no credit card required. One-click migration transfers an entire Vimeo library (every file, folder, and workspace) in minutes, with zero downtime and no manual reconstruction required.Gumlet is backed by Peak XV (Sequoia). Its investors include Manish Jindal, a founding member of Cloudflare; Asad Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of LambdaTest; Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev, Co-Founders of Haptik; and Miten Sampat of CRED.About GumletGumlet Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered video hosting, streaming, and image optimization platform built for developers, SaaS teams, course creators, and OTT platforms. Founded on the belief that video should be priced like a utility, Gumlet powers 12,000+ websites and apps globally, delivering more than 3.5 billion media files daily to over 100 million end users. Its platform includes adaptive video streaming, AI-powered transcoding, one-click DRM, advanced analytics, dynamic watermarking, and 24/7 human support across all plans. Gumlet holds SOC2, ISO 27001, and AICPA certifications and is backed by Peak XV (Sequoia). More information is available at gumlet.com.

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