California Department of Justice Releases Proposed "Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act (SB 976)” Regulations

OAKLAND — The California Department of Justice (California DOJ) today released proposed regulations under Senate Bill (SB) 976, also known as the "Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act.” The Act, enacted in September 2024, protects minors from addictive features on online platforms, including social media. The Act requires the Attorney General to adopt regulations in furtherance of the Act’s purposes, including regulations regarding age assurance and parental consent. The Act also requires that the Attorney General solicit public comment about the impact that any regulation might have based on the nondiscrimination characteristics set forth in anti-discrimination law.

A copy of the SB 976 proposed regulations and other related documents can be found at: oag.ca.gov/sb976.

45-Day Written Comment Period and Public Hearing

As part of the regulatory process, California DOJ is opening a 45-day public comment period on the proposed regulations. Any interested party or their duly authorized representative may submit written comments regarding the proposed SB 976 regulations by 5:00pm PT on June 30, 2026. All comments received by the deadline will be posted on the California DOJ website and are subject to disclosure under the Public Records Act. Comments may be submitted to sb976@doj.ca.gov or by mail to:

California Department of Justice

Consumer Protection Section

1515 Clay Street

Oakland, CA 94612

Following the written comment period, California DOJ will hold a public hearing to provide all interested persons an opportunity to present statements or arguments, either orally or in writing, with respect to the proposed regulations:

WHEN: June 30, 2026, 1:00pm-3:00pm PT

WHERE: Elihu Harris Auditorium, 1515 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612 or by Zoom, https://doj-ca.zoomgov.com/j/1655551112.

Public Comment: Total time allocated for public comment may be limited depending on the number of attendees. We anticipate each attendee will be given approximately three (3) minutes to speak; however, California DOJ staff may shorten or lengthen the time limit depending on how many attendees are waiting to speak. Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearing are requested to RSVP in advance. Members of the public can RSVP here. California DOJ requests, but does not require, that persons who provide oral comments at the hearing also submit a written copy of their testimony to sb976@doj.ca.gov.

Accessibility: If you need assistance, including disability-related modifications or accommodations to participate in this meeting, please make your request by contacting sb976@doj.ca.gov at least five (5) business days before the meeting.

For more information about the public hearing, please visit oag.ca.gov/meetings. You may also contact the department by e-mail at sb976@doj.ca.gov, by mail at California Department of Justice, Consumer Protection Section 1515 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612, or by phone at 510-879-3992.