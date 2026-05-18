THE CITY OF ALTAMONTE SPRINGS & TSG TRANSPORTATION ADVISORS LAUNCH CENTER OF EXCELLENCE DRIVING INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION

From left, Joe Moye, Frank Martz and Alix Miller represent the City of Altamonte Springs and AGīL at the eMerge Americas conference in Miami, highlighting the City’s leadership as a Center of Excellence for innovation and smart city technologies.

Altamonte Springs has always believed that local government can be a platform for innovation, not just a customer of it. This partnership advances that mission.” — Frank Martz, Altamonte Springs City Manager

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Altamonte Springs launched a landmark partnership with TSG Transportation Advisors ( TSG Advisors ) to establish a new Center of Excellence (COE) through the Altamonte Global Innovation Lab ( AGīL ). The COE will help international companies understand, navigate and achieve the policy and regulatory compliance necessary to participate in the U.S. marketplace — the only platform of its kind in Florida that combines federal procurement expertise, Buy America compliance advisory, a living government laboratory and workforce development in a single, unified resource for companies ready to compete in the American market.Each year, the federal government invests hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure and technology programs subject to the requirements of the Build America, Buy America Act. For companies seeking to participate in these opportunities, compliance is essential. Failure to meet federal standards can result in disqualification from projects representing billions in potential economic activity, while successful compliance provides access to one of the world’s largest and most stable procurement markets.Until now, Florida has lacked a single organization capable of delivering the combined regulatory expertise, government engagement and operational deployment infrastructure necessary to support companies in successfully navigating these requirements. Through this strategic partnership, AGīL and TSG Advisors are establishing a new model designed to help organizations compete, comply and succeed."Altamonte Springs has always believed that local government can be a platform for innovation, not just a customer of it. This partnership advances that mission. Companies will gain direct access to regulatory guidance, connectivity and go-to-market support,” said Frank Martz, City Manager of Altamonte Springs. “It is not enough to say we are open for business. We are now providing the guidance, the infrastructure and the connections that give companies a genuine path to success in the American market — and in doing so, we are bringing new investment, new technologies and new jobs.”Through this partnership, companies working with the COE will have:- Access to TSG Advisors’ nationally recognized expertise in structuring products, partnerships and supply chains for domestic content compliance- Direct engagement with federal, state and local procurement networks- Small Business Administration guidance- Go-to-market strategy and buyer introductions- Early visibility into grants and public-private partnerships- Connections to fundraising strategyEvery one of these services is delivered against the backdrop of AGīL’s most powerful differentiator: its living laboratory where technologies can be deployed, tested, validated and proven in real-world government operations before a company approaches the broader market."The United States government invests hundreds of billions of dollars annually through programs that require domestic content compliance,” said Joe Moye, Managing Partner, TSG Advisors. “This COE turns that barrier into an advantage, allowing companies to better position themselves to thrive while also bringing new industry and jobs to the state of Florida and our Country.”AGīL’s network encompasses every Seminole County city, two Orange County cities, Seminole County Public Schools, Seminole State College and the Orlando Sanford International Airport, which administers one of Florida’s Foreign Trade Zones providing significant advantages for AGīL’s global innovators to bring materials, products and supply-chain to the United States.AGīL is a regional market of governments, institutions and agencies ready to receive, test and deploy new technologies. As an AGīL advisor, the National Entrepreneur Center is part of the AGīL network to bring small business support to start-ups.Additionally, AGīL and TSG Advisors are jointly creating workforce development programs for businesses building technology pipelines; assisting local governments to adopt emerging technologies; and providing innovators and investors with a skilled local workforce to allow them to scale. For companies entering Florida, AGīL is actively building the human infrastructure needed to sustain what they bring.Altamonte Springs maintains a history of excellence as a completely debt-free City, holds one of the lowest property tax rates in Florida and has deployed an innovation portfolio that has drawn recognition nationally and internationally: the pureALTA water purification system, winner of the International Water Association’s global Market-Changing Water Technology Award in Tokyo, Japan; CraneRIDES, the nation’s first autonomous micromobility launched by a city; HERMAN Resources, an AI-powered HR tool; and a wastewater surveillance system the CDC recognized as a national model.AGīL continues to be a testbed for innovation and technology solutions. The City’s partnership with TSG Advisors through AGīL helps international companies enter the U.S. market while connecting U.S. companies with new supply-chain and workforce development opportunities backed by TSG Advisors’ global expertise and Altamonte Springs’ culture of innovation.Together, the City of Altamonte Springs and TSG Advisors share a vision that is both ambitious and grounded: To position Altamonte Springs as the destination of choice for the world’s most innovative companies — a gateway through which they can enter the United States, grow and thrive.

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