Study Links Summer Scalp Conditions to Hair Loss; Batana Oil Use Rises

Raw Batana Oil: Deep Nourishment for Fuller, Healthier-Looking Hair. Powered by Nature. Proven Through Visible Hair Recovery. From Thinning to Thriving: Restore Fuller, Healthier-Looking Hair Naturally.

As seasonal hair loss research gains attention, YBW Beauty makes two unrefined, Honduras-sourced Batana Oil products available for men and women across the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dermatologists and hair health researchers have documented a consistent seasonal pattern: hair follicles enter a resting phase at higher rates during summer months, leading to increased shedding from approximately June through October. A study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, tracking over 800 women across six years, found that the proportion of hair follicles in the telogen (resting) phase peaks in summer. Researchers attribute this to reduced melatonin production triggered by increased sunlight exposure, which signals follicles to extend their shedding phase.Against that backdrop, consumer interest in scalp-nourishing hair oils has grown notably in 2026, with batana oil — a traditional Honduran remedy derived from the Elaeis oleifera palm — drawing particular attention from those seeking plant-based approaches to seasonal hair thinning.YBW Beauty, a natural hair care brand, has introduced two batana oil products to the U.S. market: the Dr. Sebi 100% Natural, Unrefined and Organic Batana Oil from Honduras , and the Raw Batana Oil from Honduras — 100% Natural & Organic Dr. Sebi Hair Growth Oil Solution for Men & Women. Both are available at ybwbeauty.com.ABOUT BATANA OILBatana oil has been used for generations by the Miskito people of La Moskitia, Honduras, who apply it as a traditional hair and scalp treatment. The oil is cold-pressed from the nut of the Elaeis oleifera palm and contains oleic acid, linoleic acid, and Vitamin E — compounds studied for their role in scalp barrier function and hair fiber integrity. The late Dr. Sebi, the Honduran herbalist and natural health advocate, referenced batana oil in his teachings on plant-based wellness, a connection that has contributed to its growing recognition in natural hair care communities.ABOUT THE PRODUCTSThe Dr. Sebi 100% Natural, Unrefined and Organic Batana Oil from Honduras is a single-ingredient formulation with no additives, preservatives, or refinement processing. The Raw Batana Oil from Honduras is formulated for use by both men and women across hair types, with a recommended application of 3–5 minutes of scalp massage, used two to three times per week.Both products are sourced directly from Honduras and are free of sulfates, silicones, and synthetic additives."Consumers are looking for transparent, traceable ingredients when it comes to scalp health," said a YBW Beauty spokesperson. "Batana oil has a long history of traditional use, and we wanted to make an unrefined version accessible to people looking for plant-based options this summer."Hair growth research generally indicates that consistent scalp treatment over 8 to 12 weeks is needed before visible changes in hair density occur, making summer an appropriate time to begin a regimen ahead of the fall shedding season.Both products are available at ybwbeauty.com and on Amazon.About YBW BeautyYBW Beauty is a natural hair care brand offering plant-based products sourced from traditional wellness traditions. The company specializes in batana oil derived from the Honduran rainforest, formulated without synthetic additives or preservatives.

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