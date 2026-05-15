Chiro One Reopens Colonial Heights Clinic After Remodel, Enhancing Patient Experience

Chiro One reopens its remodeled Colonial Heights, VA clinic, offering modern treatment spaces and an open house on May 20 to showcase enhanced patient care.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers has reopened its Colonial Heights, Virginia clinic following a full remodel aimed at improving patient comfort, clinic flow, and overall care delivery.

Located at 3507 Boulevard Suite A, Colonial Heights, VA 23834, the refreshed space reflects Chiro One’s commitment to making high-quality chiropractic care more accessible for individuals and families in Colonial Heights and surrounding communities.

“This remodel allows us to better serve our patients with a more modern, efficient, and welcoming environment,” said Dr. Allison Lazo-Pacheco, Regional Manager from Chiro One Wellness Centers. “We’re proud to continue providing care that helps people move better, feel better, and get back to what they enjoy.” Patients and community members curious about chiropractic care are invited to experience the new Colonial Heights clinic at their Open House event on May 20. Join the clinic team for tours of the clinic, refreshments, raffles and more.

Care for Everyday Pain and Movement Challenges

The Colonial Heights clinic supports patients dealing with:

Back pain and stiffness

Neck pain and tension

Headaches

Sciatica and nerve discomfort

Postural strain from desk work or daily routines

Activity-related injuries

Care plans are designed to address the underlying causes of discomfort through a combination of chiropractic adjustments, active therapies, and movement-based rehabilitation.

What Patients Can Expect

Patients visiting the Colonial Heights clinic can expect:

A thorough initial consultation and evaluation

Personalized treatment plans

Gentle, targeted chiropractic care

Movement and strengthening guidance

Flexible scheduling options, including same-day availability

Making Care Easier to Access in Colonial Heights

Serving patients across Petersburg, Chester, and Hopewell, and throughout the entire Richmond area, the newly remodeled clinic is designed to make that search easier—connecting patients with trusted care in a convenient location.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit: https://www.chiroone.com/colonial-heights/

Follow Chiro One for updates and wellness tips: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chiroone Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChiroOne

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One Wellness Centers offers a patient-centered care model that combines chiropractic adjustments with active therapies to help relieve pain, improve physical function, and support overall wellness. With more than 100 clinics nationwide, Chiro One provides convenient access to care close to home and accepts many insurance plans to help reduce the cost of care.

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