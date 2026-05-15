New Psychological Thriller 'Eli & Marla' Explores Revenge, Trauma, and the Dark Side of Human Nature

An amazing psychological thriller about two outsiders whose deadly pact pushes a quiet town into fear and chaos.

Eli & Marla explores what can happen when pain, isolation, and cruelty go unnoticed for too long. It’s a story about the consequences of ignoring suffering and the darkness that can grow in silence.” — Matthew Fleeman

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Matthew Fleeman announces the release of his new psychological thriller, Eli & Marla . The novel is a dark story that explores trauma, revenge, and the emotional struggles that can shape people in dangerous ways. Through intense storytelling and complex characters, Fleeman examines how pain, neglect, and isolation can slowly transform lives and destroy an entire community.Eli & Marla is set in a small American town where life appears quiet and ordinary. The story begins with Eli, a troubled teenager who has spent years dealing with abuse at home and cruelty at school. His family life is filled with neglect and violence, and he becomes an easy target for bullying from classmates who see him as weak and different.Over time, Eli becomes withdrawn and emotionally numb. The kindness and hope slowly disappear, replaced by a cold determination to escape the suffering he has endured for so long. One day, after another confrontation with classmates, Eli finally reaches a breaking point. A sudden act of violence changes everything.Soon after, Eli reconnects with Marla, another teenager who has lived on the edges. Like Eli, Marla has experienced cruelty and isolation. She has been labelled strange and misunderstood by those around her, and she carries deep anger still.When Eli and Marla come together, they discover that they share similar feelings of resentment toward the world around them. What begins as friendship soon grows into something darker. Together they form a pact. Their anger turns into a plan, and that plan slowly evolves into a series of violent acts that leave the town terrified.As Eli and Marla move forward with their plan, the town begins to change. Streets grow quiet earlier in the evening. Neighbors lock their doors and avoid speaking about what is happening. Sheriff Wade, the town’s lead investigator, becomes obsessed with stopping the two teenagers before more lives are lost.The deeper the sheriff investigates, the more disturbing the truth becomes. Eli and Marla believe they are correcting the wrongs done to them. In their minds, they are delivering justice to a town that ignored their suffering. As fear spreads throughout the community, people begin to question how such tragedy could happen in a place that once felt safe.The story of Eli & Marla is not only about violence. It is also about the consequences of neglect. Fleeman’s novel asks difficult questions about how society treats people who feel invisible or unwanted.Throughout the novel, Fleeman creates a tense atmosphere that keeps readers engaged. At the center of the story are Eli and Marla themselves. They are not simple villains, but complicated individuals shaped by painful experiences.Fleeman’s storytelling focuses on psychological depth and dramatic tension. The novel combines elements of horror, crime, and psychological drama to create a narrative about how fragile the line between victim and villain can be. Readers who enjoy dark thrillers will find Eli & Marla gripping and thought-provoking.While the story contains moments of shocking violence, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion and understanding. With Eli & Marla, Matthew Fleeman delivers a bold and haunting novel that will stay with readers long after the final page.The release of Eli & Marla marks an important step in Fleeman’s writing journey. Inspired by his own experiences, he has crafted a story that is both deeply unsettling and emotionally meaningful.Eli & Marla is available now on Amazon About the AuthorMatthew Fleeman is a storyteller. From a young age, he loved creating stories. His life journey has not always been easy, but it has always been guided by determination, faith, and creativity. At the age of twenty-four, Matthew began working as a truck driver. The long hours on the road gave him time to think, dream, and shape the stories that would later become part of his writing.

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