Nonprofit Finance Fund to Address What Nonprofits Need Now at Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose Summit

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Chief of Client Services Kristin Giantris to Moderate Panel on “Rethinking Nonprofit Capacity in an Evolving World”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)’s Chief of Client Services, Kristin Giantris, will moderate a panel at the annual Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) Summit.CECP brings together more than 200 corporate leaders who drive social strategies at the world’s largest companies. This year’s theme of “Purpose Reignited” considers Corporate Social Responsibility and related issues in the context of current opportunities and challenges, with a focus on actionable strategies.NFF’s Giantris will moderate a breakout session on “Evolving for Impact: Rethinking Nonprofit Capacity in an Evolving World.” The session explores how corporate partners can help nonprofits build the strength and agility needed to thrive. Panelists will share strategies for supporting nonprofit leadership and teams and reinforcing nonprofits’ durability so mission-driven organizations can sustain impact and innovate in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.NFF’s expertise in building nonprofit capacity is informed by decades of nonprofit lending, consulting, and advocating. Giantris will draw on NFF’s resources including:-The 2025 State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey Why Nonprofits Need Flexible Funding (webinar) Full cost: A framework that aligns nonprofit leaders and funders around what it takes to run thriving and effective organizationsAbout Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

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