A Bride's Last Minute Dental Emergency And What It Taught One Dentist About Cosmetic Care

The story of a Friday afternoon phone call and the wedding photos that came back two weeks later

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a Friday afternoon when the call came in. A woman was getting married in two days. She had looked in the mirror that morning, noticed discoloration in her front teeth that she had been ignoring for months, and decided she could not walk down the aisle smiling for photos that would last a lifetime. Could anything be done in 48 hours?She walked down the aisle smiling. Two weeks later, she came back to the practice to show the team her wedding photos."We gave this person an opportunity to smile at her own wedding," Dr. Barkhordar said. "Something every bride deserves. That experience and opportunity will always have a special place in my mind."The case sticks with him not because it was clinically unusual, he said, but because it captured what cosmetic dentistry should be at its best. Listening to what the patient actually needs. Knowing what is possible in the time available. Building the temporary solution that gets the patient through the moment. Following up with the permanent solution that lasts.Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the case also showed something else. Same-day cosmetic dentistry is possible in the right hands, but it is not the right approach for every situation. The bride got a temporary solution because the timing demanded it. For most patients considering cosmetic work, the better path is more deliberate."The best smile makeovers take place in a controlled and infection-free environment," Dr. Barkhordar said. "The foundation of the teeth must be in proper working order to build that beautiful smile over it. Same-day cosmetic work is sometimes necessary. It should not be the standard."See Me Smile Dental of Oxnard handles a full range of cosmetic and restorative work, with patient cases ranging from single tooth restorations to comprehensive smile makeovers. The practice's approach reflects Dr. Barkhordar's philosophy of doing the foundational work first and the visible work on a healthy base.About See Me Smile Dental of OxnardSee Me Smile Dental of Oxnard is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Oxnard and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic treatments , orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactSee Me Smile Dental of OxnardWebsite: https://dentistoxnard.com/

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