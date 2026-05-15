Gang Wayz Teams Up With SafeZone for Major U.S. Exhibition Tour

Tony Mathis — also widely known in the industry as “Tactical Tony” The U.S. exhibition tour will officially begin in Atlanta on May 16–17, 2026 Safezone specializes in tactical equipment such as helmets, vests, and ballistic plates.

The collaboration is especially significant due to the involvement of Tony Mathis — also widely known in the industry as “Tactical Tony”.

After seeing so many concepts over the years, this is one of the very few that genuinely feels different.” — Tony Mathis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gang Wayz has officially announced a strategic collaboration with SafeZone for an upcoming exhibition tour across the United States, marking a major milestone in the international expansion of the company’s patented ballistic bag systems.

The collaboration is especially significant due to the involvement of Tony Mathis — also widely known in the industry as “Tactical Tony” — a longtime veteran of the American body armor market with approximately 40 years of experience in ballistic protection and armor distribution.

Having witnessed the evolution of modern body armor from its earlier generations to today’s advanced protective technologies, Mathis stated that the Gang Wayz deployable ballistic bag system immediately stood out from most concepts he has encountered throughout his career.

“After seeing so many concepts over the years, this is one of the very few that genuinely feels different,” Mathis reportedly stated after reviewing the products. “It’s not just unique — it could potentially become one of the next major breakthroughs in ballistic protection.”

Having spent decades around ballistic innovation and protective equipment, Mathis is considered by many within the industry to be an old-school figure whose opinion carries substantial weight. His endorsement is viewed internally as a major validation of the Gang Wayz concept and its future potential within the personal protection market.

Gang Wayz has developed a reputation for combining luxury streetwear aesthetics with integrated ballistic protection. Unlike traditional tactical gear, the company’s bags are intentionally designed to remain discreet and fashionable while still offering real-world defensive capability.

The company’s flagship deployable bags are engineered to rapidly transform into protective ballistic shields in approximately 0.4 seconds. Depending on the model, the deployed protection area can expand to three times the size of the bag’s original form. The products are designed to help provide protection against handgun threats up to .44 Magnum, along with resistance against spikes and knife attacks.

Gang Wayz founder Raphael Ranger stated that the partnership with SafeZone represents more than simply attending exhibitions.

“This is about introducing a completely different vision of protection,” Breton-Ranger said. “For decades, protective equipment has looked tactical, military, or intimidating. We wanted to create something that could fit naturally into modern everyday life while still offering meaningful protection when needed.”

The U.S. exhibition tour will officially begin in Atlanta on May 16–17, 2026, where SafeZone will present the products to attendees, retailers, distributors, media representatives, and security professionals. A second major showcase is scheduled to take place in Miami at the end of May 2026 as the tour continues expanding across key American markets.

The exhibitions are expected to include live demonstrations, networking events, media appearances, and presentations focused on emerging protective technologies and discreet ballistic solutions.

With growing international attention surrounding ballistic lifestyle products and discreet protection systems, Gang Wayz believes the collaboration with SafeZone could mark the beginning of a much larger expansion into the American market.

As the company continues developing new deployable protection systems and expanding internationally, both Gang Wayz and SafeZone appear confident that the category of ballistic fashion and discreet personal protection is only beginning to emerge.

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