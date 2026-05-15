A Harvard Trained Dentist's Vision For What Community Dental Care Should Look Like By 2030

Dr. Hamid Barkhordar shares the five year plan for setting standards across Southern California dentistry

MONTCLAIR, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental care in the United States has changed significantly over the last decade. Corporate dental groups have consolidated independent practices. Insurance networks have tightened. The patient experience has become harder to predict from one office to the next. A Harvard trained dentist whose practices serve communities across Southern California says the next five years will define which direction the industry actually moves.Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the principle that shapes his five year vision is consistency. A patient walking into one of his practices in Montclair should expect the same standard of care, the same approach to treatment planning, and the same respect for their time as a patient walking into any of his other Southern California offices.The challenge, he says, is delivering that consistency at scale. Most dental groups struggle with it. The owner or founder sets a standard, then the standard erodes as the group adds locations. By the time the group is operating five or ten offices, the patient experience varies widely.Dr. Barkhordar's approach is different. The vetting process for each dentist is rigorous. The training process is hands-on. The technology and equipment standards do not move between offices. And his name is on every door, which means his standards are accountable at every location."These offices represent who I am," Dr. Barkhordar said. "Every single patient experience represents me, my values, and my mission to serve my community. I hope that every interaction, from the new patient phone call to the removal of braces, exemplifies the standard I try to set each and every day."The five year vision, he said, includes continued investment in technology, more rigorous team development across all locations, and a commitment to making excellent dental care the rule rather than the exception in the communities his practices serve. Montclair is part of that vision. So is every other community where his practices operate.For patients in the Inland Empire, that translates to dental care that does not change based on which office they happen to be closest to. The standard travels with the practice name.About Dentist of MontclairDentist of Montclair is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Montclair and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants , cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactDentist of MontclairWebsite: https://dentistsmontclair.com/

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