Village Pet & Feed Honored by Santee City Council for Small Business Award

Devon Julian receiving certificate from City of Santee Mayor John Minto. Michael Sovacool, Devon Julian, and U.S. Small Business Regional Administrator Steven Snow Carol Julian, Tawney Julian, Devon Julian, Declan Julian, and Blakeley Julian from Village Pet and Feed at SBDC Awards

Santee pet supply and self-serve dog wash destination continues growing community-focused pet services, premium dog food offerings, and chicken supplies

SANTEE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Village Pet & Feed, a locally owned pet supply store and self-serve pet wash located in Santee, California, is proud to announce that owner Devon Julian has been recognized as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s California Small Business Person of the Year. In addition, Julian was formally recognized during the May 13th Santee City Council meeting as California Small Business Person of the Year.

Julian was also recognized by the San Diego Small Business Development Center and San Diego regional branch of the U.S. Small Business Administration at their annual awards ceremony in San Diego on May 7th. Julian was proud to be able to receive the award with his entire family by his side.

The recognition highlights Village Pet & Feed’s rapid growth, community involvement, and commitment to creating a welcoming destination for pet owners throughout East County San Diego.

Located in Santee California, Village Pet & Feed has quickly become known for its affordable and convenient self-serve dog wash, premium dog food and cat food selection, healthy treats, toys, pet supplies, and knowledgeable customer service. The store also carries seasonal live baby chicks and provides everything needed to help customers start and maintain a backyard flock, including feed, bedding, feeders, waterers, and essential poultry supplies.

“After traveling the country and opening up small businesses in so many communities, I was excited to bring a community-focused business back to my hometown of Santee,” said Devon Julian, owner of Village Pet & Feed. “Receiving recognition from the SBA and being honored by the Santee City Council makes this especially meaningful because this is the community that helped shape who I am. Village Pet & Feed was built to be more than just a pet store — we wanted to create a place where families and pet owners feel welcome, connected, and supported.”

Village Pet & Feed offers a wide variety of services and products for pet owners, including:

Self-serve dog wash stations

Premium dog food and cat food brands

Natural treats and pet chews

Pet toys, accessories, and supplies

Backyard chicken supplies and live baby chicks

Pet health and wellness products

Community pet events and grooming clinics

The store has become especially popular for its affordable self-serve dog wash experience, which provides pet owners with elevated wash tubs, professional dryers, shampoos, towels, and cleanup supplies in a clean and convenient environment.

Village Pet & Feed is located at 11541 Woodside Avenue, Suite B, Santee, CA 92071.

Store Hours

Monday through Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customers can learn more about Village Pet & Feed, upcoming events, self-serve pet wash services, pet food offerings, and backyard flock supplies by visiting:

www.villagepetfeed.com

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