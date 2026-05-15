Most Parents Choose A Children's Dentist For The Wrong Reasons, Says Harvard Trained Specialist

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children's dentistry has become one of the most heavily marketed segments of family dental care. Bright colors, balloons, themed exam rooms, and prize toys are common in offices that market themselves as kid-friendly. But the actual difference between a children's dentist and a general dentist who simply markets to families is harder to spot from the lobby.Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the dentists who are best for children are usually the ones who can speak fluently about both general dentistry and orthodontic development. Children's teeth and jaws are moving targets. What looks normal at five often signals an issue at eight. A dentist who only thinks about cleaning and cavities can miss developmental concerns that would have been straightforward to address early.Common things he wants parents to know about choosing care for children include the timing of the first orthodontic evaluation, which the American Association of Orthodontists recommends by age seven. Most parents have never heard this recommendation. By the time a child is eight or nine, alignment issues that could have been corrected with simple appliances have often progressed to needing more involved treatment.Space maintenance is another area where general dentists often miss the developmental window. When a baby tooth is lost early, the surrounding teeth can drift into the space, leaving no room for the adult tooth to come in. A simple space maintainer at the right time prevents months or years of more complex orthodontic work later."The dentist a child sees at five matters for what the adult mouth looks like at twenty," Dr. Barkhordar said. "Parents should ask whether the dentist evaluates alignment at routine check ups, when to schedule an orthodontic consultation, and whether the practice has experience with kids who are afraid of the dentist."Dentist of Gardena sees patients of every age, and the team builds a long term relationship with families. Adults who have been patients for years often bring their children, then their grandchildren, to the same practice. The team's continuity makes it easier to track each patient's history and developmental milestones.About Dentist of GardenaDentist of Gardena is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Gardena and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic treatments , orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactDentist of GardenaWebsite: https://dentistgardena.com/

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