New York Art Life Magazine Publishes Exclusive Interview with Acclaimed Costume Draper and Maker Katherine Chung

The costume maker and draper Katherine Chung

New York is undeniably the beating heart of the American theater industry, and being immersed in this environment pushes you to be your absolute best every single day” — Katherine Chung

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Art Life Magazine is proud to announce the publication of an exclusive, in depth interview with the highly distinguished costume maker and draper Katherine Chung. Published this week in our premier online edition, the comprehensive feature delves deeply into the intricate technical world of theatrical costume production, offering readers a rare and fascinating glimpse behind the curtains of the entertainment industry. Katherine Chung, a New York based artisan originally from Taipei Taiwan, shares her profoundly inspiring journey from an eager undergraduate student studying design to her current prestigious full time position working at the legendary Parsons-Meares. Through this expansive conversation, the magazine highlights her magnificent craftsmanship, her rigorous academic background, and the deeply structural philosophy she applies to creating garments for the stage.The interview thoroughly explores the impressive educational foundation that set the stage for her current professional success. Katherine began her formal training by earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Costume Design from Taipei National University of the Arts. During her time in Taiwan, she developed a profound understanding of both historical Chinese and Western costume traditions. Seeking to elevate her technical construction skills, she subsequently relocated to the United States to attend the highly competitive Master of Fine Arts program in Costume Production at Carnegie Mellon University. Under the meticulous instruction of esteemed faculty members such as Hugh Hanson and Brian Russman, she mastered complex disciplines including advanced tailoring, dancewear construction, couture techniques, and even the creation of theatrical armor. This immense dedication to her craft was recently recognized on a national scale when she was honored with the coveted Barbara Matera Award for Costume Making in the spring of 2025, a magnificent accolade that firmly established her as a rising star within the theatrical design community.A significant portion of the newly published New York Art Life Magazine interview focuses closely on her recent transition to New York City and how the vibrant local environment has fundamentally shaped her professional trajectory. Currently based in the diverse borough of Queens, Katherine describes the sheer exhilaration of living and working in the undisputed epicenter of the American theater industry. As a First Hand at Parsons-Meares, a shop deeply renowned for producing iconic Broadway costumes, she is consistently tasked with executing flawless garments under incredibly demanding deadlines. The interview beautifully captures her deep appreciation for the fast paced nature of the city, noting how the constant exposure to diverse street fashion, world class museums, and top tier theatrical talent continuously fuels her creative spirit. She eloquently explains to our readers how walking through the bustling streets of Manhattan or exploring the historical textile archives at local museums frequently provides the unexpected structural solutions she needs to solve complex draping problems in the workroom.Furthermore, the expansive article provides a deeply detailed examination of several specific high profile projects that showcase her unparalleled versatility and brilliant engineering skills. Readers will be completely captivated by the precise technical breakdown of the evening gown she draped for the character Desiree Armfeldt in the Carnegie Mellon University production of A Little Night Music. Katherine reveals that the bodice alone was comprised of forty one individual pattern pieces, featuring a highly asymmetrical design with draped velvet and delicate lace overlays. She also discusses the practical challenges of live theater, highlighting her brilliant work on The Wickhams Christmas at Pemberley for City Theatre Company. For this specific production, she engineered a historically accurate empire waisted maid uniform that cleverly concealed a hidden drop front closure, allowing the actress to execute a massive quick change in mere seconds backstage.The feature also proudly highlights her highly unconventional and brilliantly sculptural contributions to the Flowers Meet Fashion Inspired by Billy Porter exhibition at the Phipps Conservatory. Collaborating closely with costume designer Caifeng Hong, Katherine helped create a breathtaking armor like shell garment that explored the profound themes of contrast and rebirth. The interview details her incredible patience and deep ingenuity as she utilized industrial zip ties, heavy duty clips, and rigid boning covered in stretch velvet rouleaux to sculpt a garment that seamlessly merged rigid architecture with soft botanical beauty. The massive train of the garment, consisting of hundreds of individually crafted and hand tacked pearl edged ruffles, stands as a brilliant testament to her meticulous attention to detail and her unwavering commitment to absolute visual perfection.Beyond standard theatrical draping, the New York Art Life Magazine interview shines a bright spotlight on her extensive academic research and her profound passion for historical tailoring methodologies. A major highlight of the discussion centers on her Master of Fine Arts capstone project, which rigorously explored the profound influence of western tailoring techniques on the traditional Chinese QiPao. Katherine eloquently explains how the introduction of the shoulder seam and complex waist darts during the early twentieth century fundamentally transformed the ancient flat patterned garment into the highly fitted, body conscious silhouette recognized globally today. This specific segment of the interview beautifully demonstrates her unique ability to blend distinct cultural histories through the tactile medium of fabric and structure.The publication also ensures that readers fully grasp the immense breadth of her secondary skills, featuring a detailed discussion on her magnificent fabric modification and advanced embroidery work. Katherine describes the highly complex process of combining delicate silk ribbon embroidery with rigid metallic bullion work and tambour beading to create a breathtaking three dimensional floral sample. Additionally, she shares the fascinating engineering process behind a magnificent Japanese Kikko style armor hood she created, which required her to draft and laser cut thick vegetable tanned leather tiles and meticulously link them together using hundreds of individual metal jump rings. This specific project perfectly illustrates her rare ability to transition flawlessly from working with the most delicate silk organza to manipulating highly rigid, formidable materials.New York Art Life Magazine is absolutely thrilled to present this phenomenal story to our dedicated readership. The interview not only celebrates the final visual beauty of theatrical costumes but also profoundly honors the intense physical labor, the mathematical precision, and the deep historical knowledge required to bring these magnificent artistic visions to life on stage. Katherine Chung perfectly represents the absolute highest standard of modern costume production. Her deep empathy for the performers, heavily informed by her early experiences working backstage as a dresser on massive international tours, ensures that her garments are not only visually stunning but also highly functional and incredibly durable.Looking toward the future, the article concludes with an inspiring reflection on her ultimate career aspirations. Securely established in her full time position at Parsons-Meares, Katherine expresses her profound desire to continue absorbing invaluable knowledge from seasoned industry veterans. Her long term vision includes eventually transitioning into a lead Draper position within a major New York theatrical workroom, where she can directly manage and inspire her own team of talented artisans. Furthermore, she harbors a deep passion for education, hoping to eventually return to the academic setting to teach advanced draping and costume production to the next generation of dedicated students.We highly encourage all professionals within the fashion, theater, and design industries, as well as anyone with a deep appreciation for meticulous craftsmanship, to read the full interview currently available on our official website. The feature stands as a monumental tribute to the hidden artisans who physically build the magic of the theater with their own hands. Katherine Chung is undeniably a brilliant force within the world of costume making, and her extraordinary journey from Taipei to the heart of New York City is a story of immense passion, rigorous discipline, and undeniable talent.About New York Art Life MagazineNew York Art Life Magazine is a premier digital and print publication deeply dedicated to highlighting the most vibrant and innovative voices within the global arts and entertainment community. Based in the cultural epicenter of New York City, the magazine provides expansive, high quality coverage of the visual arts, theatrical performances, fashion design, and literary achievements. Through highly exclusive interviews, deeply detailed reviews, and comprehensive profiles, New York Art Life Magazine connects a passionate global readership with the brilliant artists, designers, and visionaries who continuously shape the modern cultural landscape.

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