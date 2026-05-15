Many Cosmetic Dental Cases Don't Need The Procedures Being Sold, Warns Harvard Trained Dentist

Dr. Hamid Barkhordar says orthodontic options are often a better long-term answer than crowns or veneers

DOWNEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "I think there is an over-usage of crowns and veneers for patients that could be better served using orthodontic treatment options," said Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. "Aligning teeth through Invisalign or braces preserves the natural tooth structure. That matters for long term oral health, and the result usually looks more natural than aggressive restorative work."Dr. Barkhordar's concern, he says, is not that crowns and veneers are bad. They are appropriate in many cases. The issue is that they have become a default recommendation in situations where orthodontic treatment would be the better call.Cosmetic dentists with little orthodontic training tend to recommend what they know how to do, Dr. Barkhordar explained. The result is a market full of patients who end up with crowns or veneers when a slower, more conservative approach would have served them better.He also pointed to a pattern he sees in some cosmetic outcomes. "There are a lot of cosmetic dentists who are doing very white and boxy restorations that just don't look natural. The foundation of a great cosmetic case is conservative planning, not aggressive treatment."Dr. Barkhordar's training is part of what shapes that perspective. After earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at USC, he completed advanced specialty training in orthodontics at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. That dual background informs every recommendation he gives at Downey Dental Arts.Patients considering cosmetic work, he advises, should ask their dentist about all options including orthodontic alternatives before agreeing to a restorative plan. A second opinion from a dentist with orthodontic training can also be valuable.About Downey Dental ArtsDowney Dental Arts is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Downey and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactDowney Dental ArtsWebsite: https://dentistdowney.com/

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