Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 15, 2026) – As summer approaches, the vibrant reservoirs and waterways of the Cumberland River Basin are drawing boaters, anglers, and water sports enthusiasts back to the water. In anticipation of the peak recreation season, park rangers and water safety officials are emphasizing the critical importance of public safety and personal responsibility at all Corps projects.

To launch this year's public safety initiatives — anchored by Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day on May 15 and National Safe Boating Week running May 16–22 — the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District organized a visual campaign to lead by example.

Employees across the district participated by wearing life jackets to work today, showcasing a collective commitment to accident prevention. The district released photos of the event to promote water and boating safety awareness for local communities and the millions of recreationists visiting Corps lakes this season.

“We really appreciate each of you for wearing your life jacket at work,” said Trey Church, Nashville District’s Technical Support Branch chief, to employees during the kick-off event. “Our objective is to prevent fatalities and tragedies on the water, so events like this demonstrates that the Corps of Engineers is stepping out front to educate, inform and lead by example with the public.”

Leading into National Safe Boating Week, the Safe Boating Campaign, led by the National Safe Boating Council, offers these tips for staying safe while boating and recreating on the water:

1\. Wear a life jacket\. No matter what activity you have planned on the water, always remember to wear a life jacket every time you are on the water. Accidents on the water can happen much too fast to reach and put on a stowed life jacket.

2\. Make sure your life jacket is U\.S\. Coast Guard approved\, appropriate for your water activity and fits properly\. A life jacket that is too large or too small can cause different situational problems\.

3\. Know state boating laws\. Rules and laws can differ from state to state\, and violations can result in ticketing\, fines or jail time\.

4\. Take a boating safety course\. Learn valuable tips that can help save your life in unexpected situations\.

5\. Make sure your boat is prepared\. There are many items that need to be checked and rechecked on any boat\. Schedule a Vessel Safety Check with your local U\.S\. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U\.S\. Power Squadrons before you hit the water\. Every Vessel Safety Check is conducted 100 percent free of charge\.

6\. Always file a float plan\. File a float plan before you leave shore with someone you trust that includes details about the trip\, boat\, persons\, towing or trailer vehicle\, communication equipment\, and emergency contacts\.

7\. Check the weather\, including the water temperature\. Know the latest marine weather forecast prior to going out and keep a regular check for changing conditions\.

8\. Don’t drink while you are on a boat as the operator or as a passenger\. Where the primary cause was known\, alcohol was listed as a leading factor in boating\-related deaths\.

9\. Beware of carbon monoxide poisoning\. Gasoline\-powered engines on boats\, including onboard generators\, produce carbon monoxide \(CO\)\, a colorless and odorless gas that can poison or kill someone who breathes too much of it\. Be sure to install and maintain a working CO detector\, never block exhaust outlets\, and always dock\, beach or anchor at least 20 feet away from the nearest boat that is running a generator or engine\.

10\. Keep in touch\. Communication devices can be the most important piece of emergency equipment on board a vessel\, especially in case of emergency\. Be sure to have and know how to use at least two communication devices that work when wet\, such as satellite phones\, emergency position indicating radio beacons \(EPIRB\)\, VHF radios\, and personal locator beacons \(PLB\)\.

By following these tips, you can enjoy your boat, the water, sunshine and fresh air responsibly. For additional boating resources and tips, please visit [www.SafeBoatingCampaign.com](http://www.SafeBoatingCampaign.com) and [www.pleasewearit.com](http://www.pleasewearit.com).

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at[https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/](https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/), on Facebook at[www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps)and on X (formerly Twitter) at[www.x.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps). Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at[https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district](https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district).