What Good Dental Care Actually Looks Like, According To A Harvard Trained Dentist

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A dental practice can cut a lot of corners without the patient noticing. Older equipment is cheaper than current technology. Quicker planning saves chair time. Pushing the more profitable procedure looks the same on the schedule. The patient often does not know the difference until something goes wrong."If there is a more technologically better way of performing a procedure we will do it. We will not use outdated equipment or technology to save money," Dr. Barkhordar said. "That investment costs more on the back end, but it shows up in the patient's experience and the long term results."Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, names a few specific corners he refuses to cut. Modern imaging equipment is one. The diagnostic clarity of current 3D imaging compared to older 2D systems affects everything from cavity detection to implant planning. Materials are another. Composite fillings, ceramic restorations, and implant components vary widely in quality. The patient cannot see the difference in the moment. They feel it over years.Time is the third. Dr. Barkhordar says he sees too many practices that schedule treatment so tightly that the dentist has 15 minutes per procedure. The math works on the schedule. It does not work on the patient. Real treatment planning, real conversation with the patient, and real attention during the procedure all take time.Care Dental Center has built years of patient relationships in Carson by holding to those standards, Dr. Barkhordar said. The team handles a full range of general and restorative care for adults and children, with appointments structured to give patients real time with the dentist.His advice for patients evaluating a dental practice is direct. Ask about the imaging technology. Ask how long appointments typically run. Ask what the dentist's training is and where they did their specialty work. The answers reveal more than any marketing material.About Care Dental CenterCare Dental Center is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Carson and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants , cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactCare Dental CenterPhone: (310) 626-0004Address: 101 W Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745Website: https://dentistcarson.com/

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