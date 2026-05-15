What Three Generations Of Patients Actually Look For In A Family Dentist

BIXBY KNOLLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family dental practices have to do something most other healthcare offices do not. They have to make a five year old feel safe, build trust with the parent in the waiting room, and respect the dental history of the grandparent in the next chair. The dentist behind one of Long Beach's longer running family practices says the offices that do that well share a few common traits, and most of them have nothing to do with how the lobby looks.Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says good family practices share a few specific characteristics. The team understands children's dental development, not just children's behavior. The dentist can speak fluently about every age group's needs. The practice tracks long-term history so patients are not starting over every visit.For children specifically, he says, the dentist matters more than the décor. "Kids need to go to a practice that understands children's dental development, space maintenance, and overall jaw growth patterns. Friendly walls are nice. They do not change whether the dentist actually knows what a six year old's bite should look like."For adults, the practice's ability to handle the full range of general and restorative care matters. A patient who has been with the same family practice for 20 years will eventually need a crown, an implant, or other restorative work. A practice that can handle those cases in-office maintains the continuity. A practice that has to refer out breaks the patient relationship at exactly the wrong moment.For grandparents and older patients, dignity and time matter. Older patients often have complex dental histories, multiple existing restorations, and care needs that take longer to plan. "Real treatment planning takes time," Dr. Barkhordar said. "We make sure every patient has it."Dentist of Bixby Knolls has built years of multi-generational patient relationships in the area, with families that have stayed with the practice through school years, college, weddings, kids, and now grandkids. The continuity, Dr. Barkhordar said, is the point.About Dentist of Bixby KnollsDentist of Bixby Knolls is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Bixby Knolls and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants , cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactDentist of Bixby KnollsWebsite: https://bixbyknollsdentist.com/

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