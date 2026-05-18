Rep. Richard Hudson and Internet Pioneer Vint Cerf to Headline SBC Wireless Tech & Policy Summit in Washington, DC

SBC Keynotes - 2026 Tech and Policy Summit

Industry keynotes from GeoComm CEO TJ Kennedy and Motorola's Todd Piett round out four-keynote lineup June 9–10 at Kellogg Conference Center.

This is the most consequential Summit program in SBC's history — two days in DC at the intersection of wireless technology and policy, with the leading voices driving both.” — John Foley, SBC Managing Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) today announced a four-keynote lineup for its 2026 Wireless Tech & Policy Summit , June 9–10 at the Kellogg Conference Center on the campus of Gallaudet University in Washington, DC.U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC), Chairman of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, joins the Summit as a keynote speaker. Chairman Hudson plays a central role in shaping federal telecommunications, spectrum, and public safety communications policy, and his appearance places the Summit at the intersection of where wireless technology and U.S. policy are decided.Dr. Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist at Google, co-inventor of the TCP/IP protocols on which the Internet is built, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the ACM A.M. Turing Award, takes the keynote stage with The Ubiquitous Internet (Phase 6) — a forward look at where global connectivity is heading and what it means for the buildings where most communications now occur.TJ Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of GeoComm, brings a keynote on 9-1-1 location, indoor mapping, and the technology that gets first responders to the right place inside buildings. Kennedy is also the founding President of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), where he led the early buildout of the nationwide public safety broadband network.Todd Piett, Senior Vice President of Command Center Solutions at Motorola Solutions, rounds out the keynote lineup. Piett leads the Motorola portfolio that powers PSAPs and command centers across North America, and is one of the most influential voices shaping the next generation of public safety software.Across two days, the Summit brings together four keynotes, eleven sessions, more than 35 speakers, and the premium networking that has come to define the SBC annual gathering.Topics on the agendaThe two-day program tackles the wireless and public safety issues most consequential in 2026:• The state of the wireless industry, from the leaders of WIA, WBA, APCO, and NATE• The federal policy and regulatory environment shaping in-building wireless• The next generation of 9-1-1: what PSAPs need from buildings and technology• Federal school safety legislation and the role of in-building infrastructure• A landmark Case Study driving signal-booster reform at the FCC• EXCLUSIVE: A first-look unveiling of a major new wireless workforce training campus• Whether smarter buildings can replace blunt school cell-phone bansOther featured speakers• David Furth, Deputy Chief, Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, Federal Communications Commission — responsible for overseeing FCC policy issues pertaining to public safety and homeland security, including public safety spectrum and licensing, E911, Emergency Alert System, and CALEA.• Patrick Halley, President & CEO, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) — the voice of the companies building America's wireless infrastructure, from cell towers to in-building systems.• Heather McGaffin, Director, DC Office of Unified Communications — runs 9-1-1 for the nation's capital and brings the operational view of what PSAP leaders need now.• Lisa Madden, ENP, Regional Manager, Command Center Software Ecosystem, Motorola Solutions; Treasurer, iCERT — bridges the PSAP operational world and the platforms that serve it.• Lori Alhadeff, Co-Founder, Make Our Schools Safe — school safety advocate whose advocacy is driving Alyssa's Law in the states and the federal Alyssa's Act of 2025.• Preston Marshall, Author of Evolving to 6G — wireless technologist looking past today's 5G deployments to what comes next, and what it means for buildings.• Chief Alan Perdue, Executive Director, Safer Buildings Coalition — a nationally recognized fire service leader whose career on the front lines informs SBC's public safety advocacy.Registration and program detailsFull program, speaker roster, and registration: summit26.saferbuildings.net About the Safer Buildings CoalitionThe Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy organization representing more than 150 member companies committed to eliminating in-building wireless dead zones, advancing public safety communications, and supporting the 9-1-1 Inside, ERCES, and school safety priorities that protect lives in the places where people live, work, and learn. SBC develops educational publications, certification programs, and policy advocacy across the federal, state, and local levels.Press ContactLisa TraverseMarketing Director, Safer Buildings Coalitionmedia@saferbuildings.org###

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