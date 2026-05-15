Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric Celebrates 7,000+ Verified Customer Reviews and 4.9-Star Google Rating

Jacksonville home services company reaches major customer trust milestone across HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric (Lickety-Split), a residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services company serving Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Jacksonville Beach, and communities across Northeast Florida, announced a major customer trust milestone with more than 7,000 verified customer reviews through its website review portal and a 4.9-star Google rating The milestone reflects the company’s rapid growth and continued focus on fast response times, professional service, clear communication, and reliable home repairs across Northeast Florida. Lickety-Split provides air conditioning repair and installation, heating service, drain cleaning, sewer repair, repiping, water heater service, electrical repair, panel upgrades, generator service, EV charger installation, and other residential home services.Founded by Thomas and Lindsay Noland, the company was built around a simple promise: give homeowners a faster, clearer, and more dependable service experience. The company name reflects that mission, with speed, convenience, and customer care forming the core of its brand.“From the beginning, our goal was to build a home services company that treats customers with respect, shows up fast, and gives homeowners clear options before any work begins,” said Thomas Noland, founder of Lickety-Split. “Every review represents a homeowner who trusted us with their AC, plumbing, or electrical system. We do not take that lightly. Our team works hard to earn that trust on every call.”The company’s customer feedback highlights recurring themes across its service experience, including same-day appointments, emergency response, knowledgeable technicians, upfront explanations, and respectful in-home service. For homeowners searching for Lickety Split reviews, the company’s review volume and rating offer a broad view of customer experiences across HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work.Lickety-Split also supports customers with 24/7 emergency availability, flexible financing options, and special offers on select services. The company serves more than 15 communities across Northeast Florida, including Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Augustine, St. Johns, Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Callahan, Bryceville, Lakeside, World Golf Village, and St. Augustine Beach.In addition to written reviews, the company features customer video testimonials across plumbing and drain, heating and cooling, and electrical service categories. These testimonials show real customer experiences and give homeowners a clearer sense of the company’s service approach before booking an appointment.“As we grow, our focus stays the same,” said Noland. “We want homeowners to feel informed, respected, and confident from the first phone call through the final walkthrough. Our team takes pride in solving problems quickly, but speed only matters when the work is done right.”Lickety-Split operates from locations in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, and St. Augustine. The company continues to invest in technician training, customer service, and expanded service coverage as demand grows across Northeast Florida.About Lickety-SplitLickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric is a residential home services company based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company provides HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Northeast Florida, including AC repair and installation, heating service, plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer service, water heater repair and replacement, electrical repair, panel upgrades, generator service, and EV charger installation. Founded by Thomas and Lindsay Noland, Lickety-Split serves homeowners with a focus on speed, transparency, quality work, and dependable customer care.

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