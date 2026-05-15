Colorado State Board of Education learns about student cell phone use and policies

May 15, 2026

DENVER – During its May meeting, the Colorado State Board of Education heard a presentation on student cellphone use and how consistently enforced cellphone policies across Colorado are linked to higher educator satisfaction and fewer classroom distractions.



The presentation from psychologist, researcher, and author Dr. Angela Duckworth, who leads the national “Phones in Focus” study, explored preliminary data on student cellphone use, self-control, and school phone policies. Duckworth discussed the tension many educators and families see between long-term academic goals and the immediate pull of social media and phone use. “One is about a long-term future, and the other is about instant gratification,” she said.



Colorado ranks eighth nationally in participation in the Phones in Focus study, with 3,545 educators from 46% of Colorado schools responding to the survey. Preliminary findings show that Colorado schools use a wide range of approaches to manage student cellphone use, including bell-to-bell restrictions, classroom collection systems, centralized storage, locking pouches, and schoolwide bans.



The presentation also highlighted the upcoming implementation of House Bill 25-1135, which requires all school districts and charter schools to adopt and publicly post student communication device policies by July 1, 2026. CDE has developed a resource hub to support schools and districts with sample policies, implementation guidance, research, and best practices as they develop local approaches.



State board passes rules around postsecondary and workforce readiness sustain funding



In a rulemaking hearing on Thursday, the state board unanimously approved rules for the Administration of Postsecondary and Workforce Readiness Sustain Funding (1 CCR 301-117), created through Senate Bill 25-315. The rules establish how Colorado school districts and charter schools will receive outcomes-based funding beginning in the 2026-27 school year for students who earn postsecondary credits, industry-recognized credentials, and work-based learning experiences — known as the “Big Three.” The approved rules also clarify eligibility for programs such as P-TECH, establish funding limits for local education providers, outline how funding flows to charter schools, and create a new monitoring framework for oversight. The rules were revised following extensive statewide stakeholder feedback and two rounds of public engagement.

In other rulemaking hearings, the board unanimously approved:

Board approves updates to high school math standards



The board unanimously approved revisions to the Colorado Academic Standards for high school mathematics following a multi-year review and public feedback process. The updates clarify standards language, organize the standards in pathways, strengthen connections to real-world applications and technology, and provide clearer guidance for districts during implementation. Districts will have a two-year transition period before the revised standards take effect in the 2028-29 school year.

Board approves educator preparation programs



The state board authorized several educator preparation programs, including:

Board votes on multidistrict online schools



Because multi-district online schools can serve students across Colorado, applications undergo an extensive review process evaluating district oversight capacity, operational plans, and alignment with state quality standards before final board approval. On Thursday, the state board approved:

The board voted 6-2 against approving an application by Education reEnvisioned BOCES on behalf of PSAS Online.

