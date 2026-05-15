Police Week 2026: Honoring Service, Sacrifice and Strength Across America’s Public Lands

During Police Week 2026, the Department of the Interior honors the courage, service, and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who protect the nation’s public lands, natural resources, and communities every day. Interior law enforcement personnel serve in some of the most remote, challenging and culturally significant landscapes in the United States, ensuring visitor safety, safeguarding irreplaceable resources and supporting local communities.

"During Police Week, we pause to honor the men and women who protect our public lands and the communities connected to them,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Their service reflects a deep commitment to safety, stewardship and the shared values that unite us. We are grateful for their courage, their professionalism and the sacrifices made by them and their families. This week we also remember those we have lost and carry their legacy forward through our work every day."