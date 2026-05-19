Hairmax® Launches ‘Laser Focused’ Educational Series Exploring the Science Behind Hair Growth

New 4-part series featuring dermatologist insights and clinical data helps consumers navigate one of the most misunderstood categories in beauty and wellness

This series was created to provide straightforward, science-based education that helps consumers make more informed decisions about their hair growth journey.” — Dr. Taylor Bullock

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax, the pioneer in laser hair growth technology, today announced the launch of “Laser Focused,” a new four-part educational series designed to bring greater understanding and transparency to the increasingly complex world of hair growth solutions.Featuring dermatologist and Hairmax Clinical Director Dr. Taylor Bullock alongside host John Palumbo, the series explores the science behind hair growth, addresses common misconceptions, and examines the role of low-level laser therapy in supporting hereditary hair loss.The first episode, “From the Clinic to Your Home,” premieres May 19, 2026, with new episodes released every Tuesday for four consecutive weeks.Episode Schedule• Episode 1: From the Clinic to Your HomeLaunch date: May 19, 2026Explores how professional laser hair growth technology evolved into convenient at-home treatment options.• Episode 2: Finding Your FitLaunch date: May 26, 2026Discusses different hair loss patterns and how treatment selection may vary from person to person.• Episode 3: Data for DoubtersLaunch date: June 2, 2026Examines the importance of clinical studies, FDA clearance, and evaluating hair growth claims.• Episode 4: Laser Therapy vs. Everything ElseLaunch date: June 9, 2026Compares low-level laser therapy with other common hair loss approaches and treatment options.Bringing Clarity to the Hair Growth ConversationAs more products, devices, and trending technologies enter the market, consumers are increasingly faced with conflicting claims and misinformation surrounding hair loss solutions “Many people don’t fully understand the differences between technologies or how to evaluate the claims being made,” said Dr. Taylor Bullock. “This series was created to provide straightforward, science-based education that helps consumers make more informed decisions about their hair growth journey.”Making Hair Growth Education More AccessibleHairmax developed Laser Focused as part of its ongoing commitment to education and transparency within the hair growth category.“Consumers today want credible information they can trust,” said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax. “With Laser Focused, we wanted to create an educational resource that helps simplify the conversation around hair growth and provide a clearer understanding of the options available today.”Where to WatchThe Laser Focused series will be available at:ABOUT HAIRMAXHairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in hair growth and restoration solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and medical device licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, and supplements, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey. Learn more at www.hairmax.com

Laser Focused: Episode 1 - From the Clinic to Your Home

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