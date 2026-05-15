Kerry W. Kirby Discusses the Risk and Reality of ADA-Compliant Digital Platforms in The Age of AI Innovation

Kerry W. Kirby - Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

Kerry W. Kirby uncovers the evolution of web accessibility into a high-impact performance engine, as AI-driven platforms reward structured digital experiences.

In an era where AI-driven engines reward accessible content, organizations that fail to evolve will not only lose visibility—they will face increased regulatory scrutiny and risk becoming invisible.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry’s leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has released his latest podcast; The Risk and Reality of ADA-Compliant Digital Platforms in The Age of AI Innovation. The episode is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry, and across all major podcast platforms worldwide.The Risk and Reality of ADA-Compliant Digital Platforms in The Age of AI Innovation uncovers the evolution of web accessibility into a high-impact performance engine, as AI-driven discovery platforms reward structured, accessible digital experiences. Kerry W. Kirby highlights how many platforms claim compliance but collapse under real-world conditions — relying on overlays, automated fixes, and internal audit tools that create a false sense of security, while leaving core accessibility failures unaddressed.“Accessibility has moved far beyond compliance—it is now a defining force behind visibility, performance, and surfacing,” said Kerry W. Kirby. “In an era where AI-driven discovery engines reward structured, accessible content, organizations that fail to evolve will not only lose visibility—they will face increased regulatory scrutiny and risk becoming invisible in the new digital economy.”Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted nearly 200 podcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful programming.“This episode goes beyond compliance. Kerry has been at the forefront of this shift for years, long before the industry recognized the connection between accessibility, performance, and risk,” said Ernest F. Oriente. “His work consistently stays ahead of where the industry is going, driven by a unique ability to translate complex regulatory and technical challenges into real-world operational strategy.”365 Connect stands at the intersection of accessibility, automation, and AI-discovery by re-engineering compliance from a reactive obligation into a foundational system that powers visibility and discoverability. By hardwiring accessibility and regulatory standards into every stage of the renter journey—from ADA-compliant websites to transparent pricing and autonomous leasing—the platform is built to perform under both regulatory scrutiny and evolving search experiences.“The checkbox era is over—accessibility is now the operating standard for digital success,” Kirby concluded. “In an AI-driven world, it won’t just influence visibility—it will define it. Companies that build for it will dominate. Those that don’t will be left behind.”The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world’s most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what’s next at 365connect.com

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