Los Angeles IT Service Provider Delivers $224,000 in Annual Savings for National Security Firm With Billing Automation

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Los Angeles-Based MSP Eliminates Manual Invoice Process, Cutting Billing Cycle from 10+ Days to Same-Week Delivery

The billing team doesn't have to touch the data anymore. They review it, click send, and it's done.” — Karim Karawia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Kooks, an IT consulting company based in Los Angeles that specializes in enterprise-grade IT solutions for small and mid-size businesses, today announced the results of a billing automation engagement with Worldwide Sourcing Group, a nationwide physical security company operating in more than 40 U.S. states. The project eliminated a labor-intensive manual invoicing process and delivered an estimated $224,000 in annual cost savings — equivalent to three to four full-time billing employees by using Celigo’s iPaaS platform to connect their workforce management system directly to Oracle NetSuite.

Key outcomes at a glance:

- $224,000 in estimated annual labor savings

- 3–4 full-time billing positions eliminated through automation

- Billing cycle reduced from 10+ days to same-week delivery

- Significant reduction in invoice errors and client disputes

- Faster client payments due to consistent, on-time invoicing

The Challenge: A Legacy Process Built for a Smaller Company

Worldwide Sourcing Group is not a small operation. With more than 4,000 security personnel deployed across 40 states, the company processes a substantial volume of billable hours every pay period; hours that, until recently, had to be manually translated into client invoices.

The company's workforce data lived in MITC, a legacy workforce management system built on FoxPro — a database platform that has since been discontinued. At the end of each billing cycle, a team of billers would log into MITC, pull detailed payroll reports for each client account, and manually re-enter that data into Oracle NetSuite, the company's ERP and billing platform. Each invoice was then sent individually via email.

The process was as slow as it sounds. Billing often ran ten days or more behind payroll close — a meaningful cash flow liability at Worldwide Sourcing Group's scale. Worse, the data was a moving target.

"They would pull a report, start building the invoice, and then something would change in the system an hour later," said Karim Karawia, CEO of Tech Kooks. "You'd end up sending a client an invoice that was already out of date. The manual process wasn't just slow — it was creating inaccuracies that damaged client relationships."

The billing team spent a significant portion of their week on reconciliation, error correction, and resending invoices — work that required multiple full-time employees just to keep pace.

The Solution: Automating the Billing Workflow with Celigo

Tech Kooks approached the engagement with a clear objective: eliminate the human data-transfer step entirely, while preserving the ability for billing staff to review and approve invoices before they go out.

The solution centered on Celigo, an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) purpose-built for NetSuite environments. Where general-purpose automation tools like Zapier or Make can connect NetSuite to other platforms, Celigo was selected specifically for the depth of its NetSuite compatibility and its ability to handle the nuanced field mapping the project required.

The integration works as follows:

1. MITC exports payroll data to a structured Excel file deposited on a shared server — a process Tech Kooks coordinated directly with the MITC vendor.

2. Celigo polls the file on a scheduled basis, detecting new or updated data every few minutes throughout the billing cycle.

3. Data is automatically imported into NetSuite, mapped to the corresponding client accounts, billing rates, and invoice line items — all pre-configured during the implementation phase.

4. Billing staff review a consolidated invoice queue, confirm accuracy, and trigger delivery with a single click.

5. Invoices are sent automatically to clients via email.

"We took their live payroll data and connected it directly to their accounting system," said Karawia. "The billing team doesn't have to touch the data anymore. They review it, click send, and it's done."

Field mapping between MITC and NetSuite was completed in advance of go-live, with a small number of refinements made post-launch as edge cases emerged. That iterative approach, building a solid foundation before expanding scope, is central to how Tech Kooks approaches integrations of this type.

"You can't expect a massive overnight transformation," Karawia noted. "We go one step at a time. Every business has unique quirks in their data and processes. If you skip steps trying to go fast, you'll create problems downstream that are hard to trace back."

The Results: Measurable Impact Across Finance, Operations, and Client Relations

The business impact of the integration extended well beyond the billing department. Labor savings were the most direct outcome. The manual process had effectively required three to four full-time employees to sustain. With automation handling data transfer, formatting, and invoice generation, that headcount is no longer necessary for billing operations — freeing staff for higher-value work or allowing Worldwide Sourcing Group to redeploy resources elsewhere in the organization.

Billing accuracy improved substantially. Because data now flows directly from the source system to NetSuite in near real-time, the lag-related discrepancies that previously triggered client disputes have been largely eliminated. Fewer errors mean fewer corrections, fewer reissued invoices, and fewer strained client conversations.

Cash flow accelerated. Perhaps the most tangible downstream effect has been on accounts receivable. Under the previous process, invoices routinely went out ten or more days after the billing period closed. Now, the entire cycle, payroll close to client invoice, completes within a single week.

"Before, we'd be sending invoices a week and a half after payroll closed," said Karawia. "Now everything is generated and sent by Friday. That's over a week shaved off the billing cycle — and when you're operating at this scale, that's a significant amount of cash that's moving faster."

About Tech Kooks

Tech Kooks is a Los Angeles-based managed IT services provider founded by Karim Karawia. The company delivers enterprise-grade IT management, automation, and systems integration services to small and mid-size businesses across multiple industries.

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