TraceX Labs Emerges as a Leading Cybersecurity Company Combating Major Digital Threats

TraceX Labs

TraceX Labs is an AI-powered cybersecurity company developing advanced solutions for enterprise cyber defense against modern digital attacks.

NEW YORK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraceX Labs, an emerging cybersecurity and artificial intelligence company, is developing advanced digital security technologies designed to protect organizations and individuals from rapidly evolving cyber threats through AI-powered threat intelligence, deepfake detection, geolocation intelligence, phishing prevention, and malware analysis platforms.As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated through artificial intelligence, automation, phishing campaigns, ransomware, and malicious infrastructure, TraceX Labs focuses on building intelligent cybersecurity solutions capable of proactive threat detection, real-time monitoring, and enterprise-grade digital defense.The company operates across multiple cybersecurity domains, including penetration testing, threat intelligence, digital forensics, dark web monitoring, malware analysis, red team operations, managed security services, and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) investigations.Enterprise Cybersecurity ServicesTraceX Labs provides comprehensive enterprise cybersecurity solutions tailored for modern digital threats and evolving attack landscapes.Its Dark Web Intelligence services monitor underground forums, marketplaces, and hacker communities to identify stolen credentials, leaked databases, and emerging threats targeting organizations.The company’s OSINT Investigations services provide advanced digital footprint analysis, social media monitoring, executive protection, and brand impersonation detection for organizations and high-profile individuals.Through Red Team Operations, TraceX Labs simulates real-world cyberattacks to identify vulnerabilities across enterprise networks, web applications, cloud infrastructure, and physical security environments before malicious actors exploit them.Its Malware Analysis division performs static and dynamic malware analysis, reverse engineering, sandbox execution, and IOC extraction to investigate ransomware, spyware, and advanced malicious software.The company also offers Threat Intelligence services that include proactive threat hunting, APT group tracking, vulnerability intelligence, strategic threat reporting, and customized intelligence feeds for organizations.TraceX Labs further provides Managed Security Services, including 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring, incident response, security device management, and compliance reporting.Additional services include Penetration Testing, Cybersecurity Awareness Training, and Secure Web & Application Development with DevSecOps integration and secure-by-design architecture principles.Advanced Cybersecurity ProductsVASTAV AI — Deepfake Detection System Originally developed by Zero Defend Security, now operating under TraceX Labs, VASTAV AI is an enterprise-grade deepfake detection platform designed to identify manipulated images, audio, and video content using advanced neural network technology.The platform supports real-time deepfake detection, forensic media analysis, enterprise dashboards, and API integration capabilities designed for investigators, enterprises, media organizations, and security agencies.TRACEX GUARD — AI-Powered Mobile Security TraceX Guard is an AI-powered mobile cybersecurity platform developed to protect smartphones against phishing attacks, malicious applications, QR scams, spyware, and ransomware threats.The platform includes multilingual protection capabilities, hidden application detection, real-time threat monitoring, and enterprise management features focused on strengthening mobile security against emerging cyber threats.URL X — Enterprise URL Security PlatformURL X is an enterprise-grade URL threat intelligence platform designed to detect phishing links, malicious domains, malware-hosting infrastructure, and dangerous websites in real time.The platform uses multi-engine analysis technology capable of scanning suspicious links in under 100 milliseconds while supporting REST API integration, secure proxy link wrapping, and compliance-focused audit logging.GEOX AI — AI Geolocation Intelligence Platform GEOX AI is an AI-powered geolocation intelligence and GEOINT platform designed to identify precise geographic coordinates from images using computer vision, multi-agent AI systems, and geospatial intelligence analysis.The platform provides image-to-location analysis within seconds and includes satellite mapping, confidence scoring, multi-result candidate analysis, AI reasoning systems, and intelligence-grade PDF export functionality for agencies and investigators.Research and InnovationTraceX Labs actively participates in cybersecurity research, vulnerability discovery, and responsible disclosure initiatives. The company focuses on developing practical cybersecurity technologies capable of defending against advanced digital threats, AI-driven attacks, phishing infrastructure, malware campaigns, and synthetic media manipulation.Its research areas include artificial intelligence security, threat intelligence, malware reverse engineering, digital forensics, geolocation intelligence, and enterprise cyber defense technologies.Vision for the FutureTraceX Labs aims to strengthen digital security infrastructure through artificial intelligence, cybersecurity innovation, and enterprise-grade threat intelligence systems.By combining advanced research with practical cybersecurity applications, the company continues working toward building scalable, intelligent, and proactive security technologies capable of protecting organizations and individuals in an increasingly connected digital world.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)1. What is TraceX Labs?TraceX Labs is a cybersecurity and AI-focused company that develops advanced security solutions to protect organizations and individuals from modern cyber threats such as phishing, malware, ransomware, and deepfake attacks.2. What does TraceX Labs specialize in?TraceX Labs specializes in AI-powered cybersecurity, threat intelligence, malware analysis, digital forensics, penetration testing, OSINT investigations, and enterprise security solutions.3. What is VASTAV AI?VASTAV AI is an AI-based deepfake detection system designed to identify manipulated images, videos, and audio using neural network and forensic analysis techniques.4. What is GEOX AI used for?GEOX AI is a geolocation intelligence platform that identifies precise locations from images using computer vision and AI-driven GEOINT analysis.5. What is URL X?URL X is an enterprise URL security platform that detects phishing links, malicious domains, and unsafe websites in real time using multi-engine AI analysis.6. What is TraceX Guard?TraceX Guard is a mobile security application that protects users from phishing, malicious apps, scam links, spyware, and other mobile-based cyber threats.7. Who can use TraceX Labs services?TraceX Labs services are designed for enterprises, government organizations, cybersecurity teams, investigators, and individuals who need advanced digital security protection.8. Does TraceX Labs offer enterprise security solutions?Yes, TraceX Labs provides enterprise cybersecurity services including SOC monitoring, threat intelligence, penetration testing, red teaming, malware analysis, and incident response.9. How does TraceX Labs help prevent cyberattacks?TraceX Labs uses AI-driven threat detection, real-time monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and intelligence systems to identify and stop cyber threats before they cause damage.10. Is TraceX Labs focused on AI-based cybersecurity?Yes, AI is at the core of TraceX Labs’ technology. The company integrates artificial intelligence into its cybersecurity platforms to improve detection accuracy, speed, and threat response capabilities.

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